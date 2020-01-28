Advertisement

Kandi Burruss went to Instagram on January 25 to share some beautiful pictures of her and her husband Todd Tucker who posed in trendy outfits during a date night.

Kandi Burruss, 43, loves her husband and looks good while he does it! The star of Actual Housewives of Atlanta shared a few photos of herself posing with her husband Todd Tucker during an eventful date evening on January 25 and used the caption to flow over him. “My good match! 😍 @ todd167, “the caption teaches. Within the two photos, Kandi can be seen smiling as she stands after her handsome hubby and exhibits a flattering black sheer high and matching long leather-based skirt. Todd also considered fun in a black blazer over a black button-down shirt and black and white checkered pants.

It wasn’t long for Kandi’s followers to hit the striking photos with Todd, whom she has been married to since 2014. Together with hearty emojis, one fan wrote: “beautiful couple”, while another refers to them as “cute”. “I love this pair,” shared a 3rd.

Earlier than her latest photo with Todd, Kandi wowed on the YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball on January 15. The brunette beauty wore a deep golden dress for the occasion and smiled as she posed for footage she shared on Instagram. “Golden like a trophy!” She joked in the caption for a photo of her rocking the excellent alternative. She also shared one with Todd, who was wearing a white blazer with a white pattern with a black element over a black bow tie and black pants. “We all know how to clean up when we have to! Last evening was magical! # 2020LeadersAndLegendsBall #YoutubeMusic, ‘she wrote with that photo.

It’s always nice to see Kandi having fun with Todd and looking nice! We look forward to seeing some of her admirable images sooner or later!

