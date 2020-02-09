Kalki Koechlin welcomes a little girl with friend Guy Hershberg! : Bollywood news

Advertisement

Kalki Koechlin, shortly after the release of Sacred Games 2, announced her pregnancy. The actress waited a good 5 months before announcing it on social media and the industry was very happy for her. Her boyfriend Guy Hershberg gave her great support and Kalki set himself serious goals by posting several pictures of her cute antics.

Kalki even mentioned how unsure she was when she found out, but after several confirmations she was super happy. On February 7th, the happy couple welcomed a little girl through the method of water birth. No further details have been released to date.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

