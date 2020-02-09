Advertisement

Kalki Koechlin and friend Guy Hershberg welcomed their little bundle of joy – a little girl. Actress Gully Boy gave birth to a girl on Friday. According to reports, mother and child were “great”.

Kalki announced in September last year that she would be expecting a child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Since then, Kalki has given us regular insights into her pregnancy on social media. The actress exchanged pictures every day, proudly displaying her baby bump.

In a [n Exclusive interview until noonthe actress couldn’t hold back her enthusiasm for the embrace of motherhood. “This was an unexpected pregnancy. I didn’t feel any maternal instinct for the first two months. It felt like an alien invasion where this little thing behaved like a vampire and sucked everything out of my body,” Koechlin said. and added that her maternal instinct soon began. “When I first heard the heartbeat, I got excited.”

The actor also said that Hershberg was an equal partner and took his father’s lessons seriously. “He was so patient during this pregnancy. There were days when I snapped on a hat, but he was calm. He was present at all the gynecologist appointments and the classes where you learn breathing techniques for work.”

However, she argued that if the marriage were successful, it would have the right reasons. “We are not averse to marriage, but we don’t want to go in just because I’m pregnant. If it’s necessary for our child’s documentation, bureaucracy, and school enrollments, we’ll think about it. But when it comes to that.” Because of our romantic commitments, we have enough mutual affirmation and our families too. “

She recently shared a picture of her flaunting her baby bump and called the experience a roller coaster ride. Koechlin released a snapshot of herself that flaunted her baby bump. She wrote: “What a roller coaster this pregnancy was.”

Kalki was last seen on the work front in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt star was recently declared India’s official Oscar entry for 2020. Gully Boy opened in theaters on February 14, 2019.

We wish her and the new baby health and happiness.

