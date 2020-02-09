Advertisement

Kalki Koechlin, who has just committed to motherhood, has announced her daughter’s name on her Instagram account. It is as unique as its Post-Sappho! First of all, congratulations to the actress who has become a mother. She gave birth to the baby on February 7th and now she has brought home.

On her Instagram account, she shared a unique, enchanting and very emotional post that all mothers could refer to. She asked everyone to welcome her and thanked everyone for the wishes and positive energies that had gone into her. And of course she respected all women who had traveled all the way to the mother.

Have a look here:

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

Please greet Sappho. Born on July 20th She just spent 9 months getting wrapped up in my womb like a momo. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy that go into it. And respect for all the women who are going through the intense and cruel experience of childbirth, be it in the vagina or in Department C, so many of whom you will receive neither recognition nor support for the greatest challenges they are expected to experience they do this out of a kind of duty. The process is both psychologically and physically demanding and should have the support of an entire community to really heal. And a memory of every human being where we started, from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the greatest struggle, the struggle for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with this love and respect. “Some say an army of horsemen or infantry. A fleet of ships is the most beautiful thing on black earth, but I say it’s what you love.” ~ Sappho ~ around 600 BC

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on February 9, 2020 at 5:23 p.m. PST

Well, this is indeed the biggest day of her life and since she shared a lot of pictures without apologizing for flaunting her baby bump, we can’t wait to take a look at the little angel now !

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates