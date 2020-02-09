Kaley Cuoco's flight attendant lands on WarnerMedia Streaming Service

Advertisement

The adaptation of The Flight Attendant, led by Kaley Cuoco, can be accessed for a touchdown via the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service that TVLine discovered.

The thriller is primarily based on Chris Bohjalan’s bestselling New York Instances with the identical name (for which the Large Bang Principle alum acquired the rights in October 2017) of useless physique following her. As a replacement for notifying the police, she accompanies her colleagues on a flight to NYC, the place where FBI brokers meet with just a few questions about her current stay. Since Cassandra is unable to say what happened together, she suspects that she is probably the killer.

Together with the headliner of the sequence, Cuoco will play an EP as part of their banner “Sure, Norman Productions”. Additional EPs include Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and Steve Yockey (Supernatural), who will adapt the novel for television.

The sequence order is part of an overall agreement with Warner Bros. Tv Group that includes a pod deal for Sure, Norman Productions, and a know-how holding deal for Cuoco’s future providers.

Cuoco is alongside The Flight Attendant Star and EP from DC Universes’ previously launched animated adult comedy Harley Quinnwho have no premiere date.

Not too long ago, Cuoco shot a 12-year run as Penny on Large Bang, which was also produced by Warner Bros. With 279 episodes, it’s the longest running multi-camera sitcom in the past.

“I think it’s good that Warner Bros. is my residence and I’m not too excited to continue this extremely cooperative and enjoyable relationship,” Cuoco said in an announcement. “You will be caught with me now!”