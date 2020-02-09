Advertisement

Kajol loves to live life on her own terms. The lively actor gives trolls two shots. In her last Instagram post it says: “No … I refuse to see the bad today … the loving life in rejection (sic).” If you are denied, try to protect yourself by refusing to accept the truth.

Given her recent release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which husband Ajay Devgn is starring, there is no need to close your eyes to reality.

Take a look at her Instagram post here:

Advertisement

Unless it relates to husband Liebsten’s decision to postpone his next, Maidaan’s, release date to December 11th. This happened shortly after Karan Johar announced that his Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star Brahmastra would appear one week after Maidaan’s original release date (November 27). The husband and the buddy aren’t exactly best friends.

But there could be a lot more than you think! It’s a happy time for Devgn and Kajol right now because their period drama has broken many box office records and is still going well.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates