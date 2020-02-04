Advertisement

Another child is on the way for Kailyn Lowry! After weeks of rumors that she was expecting another young child, Kailyn confirmed the information with a candy announcement on February 4.

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant! At 27 years old, the teen mom 2 star is expecting her fourth little one. She confirmed the information by posting a photo of herself – WHAT YOU CAN SEE HERE – and her three sons, Isaac, 10 Lincoln, 6 and lux, 2, with lux holding up a photo of the sonogram. “We confirm the information, child # 4 is coming quickly,” wrote Kailyn. “I am almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it was a couple of hard months. I had nausea, morning sickness and no vitality at all. This week I feel a little higher and I hope it stays that way.” She also promoted the use the Peanut app and showed how it helped her during this pregnancy.

Kailyn did not reveal who the father of her fourth child was. Her first three children all have very different fathers – she tells Isaac Jo RiveraLincoln with Javi Marroquin, with whom she was married for two years 2013-2015, and Lux ​​with Chris Lopez, Rumor has it that Chris can also be the father of Kailyn’s fourth child, as a photo was printed on a Teen Mom fan account in January indicating that Kailyn sent an image of her ultrasound to Chris’ aunt. Kailyn did not go into the identification of the child’s father in her announcement, but experiences that Us Weekly is Chris.

Chris and Kailyn’s relationship has had a lot of ups and downs, but the followers have not seen what they have been through since Chris has chosen not to appear on Teen Mom 2. In December, Kailyn returned to Teen goodbye with Mother 2 – which was filmed weeks earlier – and revealed that there was “no coparenting” with Chris. “Now he just works and will remedy the situation, as far as I know. Engaged with himself.” In spring 2019, Kailyn also publicly announced that she and Chris didn’t even speak any phrases.

Apparently, Kailyn again answered some fan questions on Twitter in October, revealing that she wasn’t going to have another child until she had a tire on her finger. The questions and answers came about 15 weeks before Kailyn’s new announcement that she was pregnant. So it’s unclear if she was just trying to cover up the information … or if she hadn’t actually thought she expected it, but! The likelihood is that this complete factor will come into play in the following season of Teen Mom 2.