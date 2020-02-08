Kai Sotto selected for the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto will showcase his wares against the world’s best high school players while attending the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago, United States.

The 7-foot-2 prodigy was selected by the NBA and FIBA ​​as one of the 64 best boys and girls from 34 countries and regions to experience action at the camp, which is part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend become.

BWB participants included Pascal Siakam from Toronto Raptors, Deandre Ayton from Phoenix Suns, Rui Hachimura from Washington Wizards and Jamal Murray from Denver Nuggets.

Siakam, the most improved player last year, will train campers from Africa, America, Asia and Europe along with Davis Bertans from the Wizards, Tacko Fall from Boston Celtics and Lauri Markkanen from the Chicago Bulls.

WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michele Van Gorp and Ebony Hoffman, as well as other selected players, will also take part in the All Star celebrations.

The camp will be held from February 14th to 16th in the Quest Multisport and offers shooting and skill competitions, 5v5 games and seminars for life skills with a focus on health, leadership and communication.

On the last day, the campers play in a single elimination tournament that culminates in the championship games of the boys and girls.

The BWB is the global basketball development and community outreach program of the NBA and FIBA ​​and has reached more than 3,600 participants from 133 countries and territories since 2001.

It has produced 69 former campers who have been drafted into the NBA or signed as freelance agents. – Rappler.com