Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly met in NYC after fans feared they'd split up

For a second it looked like the sun had started Kacey Musgraves’ marriage to Ruston Kelly. Fortunately, the couple were spotted on the streets of NYC amid rumors of a break.

“Triggers, I know my place and it’s not with you / The sunsets fade and love too / Oh, we had our day in the sunlight / If a horse wants to run, there’s no point in closing the gate / You will be yours Can have house. ” Kacey Musgraves sings on their award-winning album Golden Hour. Coincidentally, everything between Kacey, 31, and her husband seems to be golden Ruston KellyAmid fears among fans that the two had quit, the couple were spotted on the cool streets of Manhattan on February 4. Kacey wore a white prime that exposed her waist against the winter climate of the New York metropolis, while Ruston rocked a pair of blue pants along with a few checkerboard kicks. Since these two lovebirds are happy together, the fears of the followers seem to be unfounded.

Kacey and Ruston discussed an achievable separation in early January. The fans saw that everyone deleted all of their Instagram photos from each other using Pop Crush. They continued to watch each other, but the sudden scrubbing of social media made fans fear the worst. “If the connection that Kacey Musgraves wrote about the golden hour actually led to a divorce, I will NEVER imagine being in love again.” it will most likely destroy me. “Although they shouldn’t be too involved. In any case, Kacey saved a picture of her ringing in 2020 by kissing her husband on the cheek.” See 2020, “she said to the recording.

Kacey and Ruston closed the alliance in October 2017. She met him for the first time at a songwriter showcase in Nashville’s Bluebird Café. “His songs really made me emotional. I thought this man was actually intelligent, whoever he was, ”she informed Glamor. They started talking that evening and a few months later he invited them home to write something down. “After that it was” That’s all she wrote. “, Pun guessed. Everything was fine. I didn’t have to move any part of my personality to collectively bring it together, which isn’t really what I used to be.”

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Marriage and marriage opened the gates of inventive inspiration. “The entire time interval was a huge opening of the coronary artery for me,” she said. “I started to see the world in a very special, rather mild tone. After assembling this one, which actually allows me to be just myself and not to walk on eggshells for any reason, the songs began to flow. “The result was the huge Golden Hour, a report that debuted on the Billboard 200 in fourth place at the 2019 Grammy for Album of the Year (and Greatest Nation Album.). Fortunately, she doesn’t seem to have any reason to sing a tragic melody for now.