Kabir Singh producer, Ashwin Varde BAGS Allu Arjun's BLOCKBUSTER Ala Vaikunthapurramloo for THIS sum: Bollywood News

The tremendous success of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh has brought back Mediterranean remakes in Bollywood, as almost every Hindi film actor has one or two remakes under his kitten at this point. Bollywood Hungama has been exclusively informed that Ashwin Varde, one of the producers of Kabir Singh, acquired the Hindi remake rights for Allu Arjun’s recently released blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo for a huge sum of 8 rupees.

“Many industry producers have wanted to recreate Allu Arjun’s latest release because the story has the potential to become a Pan India film. It is essentially a family entertainer with undertones of emotion and action, a genre loved by the audience of Heartland Hindi films, ”revealed a source that is close to development. Ashwin recently watched the film and turned to the producers to discuss his plans to make the film on an even larger scale in Hindi. When they saw Kabir Singh’s success, they left the filmmaker in charge of the remake.

The Telugu original, staged by Trivikram Srinivas, was positively received by the South Indian media, especially for Allu Arjun’s powerful performance with family-oriented emotions. The story revolves around Bantu (Allu Arjun), an experienced middle-class man who is despised and often neglected by his father Valmiki (Murali Sharma). What Bantu doesn’t know is that he’s actually the son of a businessman who Valmiki swapped with his own son to make the latter a comfortable life. A violent incident brings Bantu closer to the truth when he learns that he is moving into Vaikunthapuram, his real parents’ home, and will eventually be confronted with those who threaten his family. Pooja Hegde plays the love interest of the main role.

“The remake will be made with a top cast of the A-list, and the process of rewriting the script to make it more palatable to the Hindi-speaking audience will start in 15 to 20 days,” the source concluded. Who should step in Allu Arjun’s shoes? Let us know in the comments below.

