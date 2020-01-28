Advertisement

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently released his latest work, The Forgotten Army – Azadi Ke Liye. The audience was surprised to hear Shah Rukh Khan’s voice as the spokesman in the web series. Because the series is based on a true story, Kabir Khan added real footage at the beginning of each episode. Shah Rukh Khan has given the imposition for all episodes.

Kabir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have known each other since college at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan was Kabir’s senior and the two participated in a stage show, Westside Story. Kabir Khan also said that he would learn from the notes Shah Rukh Khan gave him and revealed that he was a brilliant student.

In 1999 Kabir Khan had already made a documentary called The Forgotten Army. Since then, Kabir Khan has been trying to create a project on the subject. Kabir Khan said he wanted to make the film with Shah Rukh Khan and even talked about it a few times with the superstar but never pushed him forward. Kabir Khan spoke of bringing Shah Rukh Khan on board for storytelling, saying that something in him made him turn to the actor while he was shooting for the web show. Shah Rukh Khan agreed and started recording within two days.

Kabir admits that while this was the “easiest part” of filming the show, the hard part was shooting the series on location. This included filming in jungles, rivers, war-torn lands and action scenes. The filmmaker said this is a story that needs to be told in real places, including the tropical jungles of Southeast Asia, the banks of the Kwai, Thailand, and the borders of Burma to recreate the battle between Burma and India.

The series with Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari is based on real events that trace the history of the brave soldiers of the Indian national army who marched to the capital with the war call “Challo Dilli” to regain their country from the British.

