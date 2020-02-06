Advertisement

Seasoned actor Kabir Bedi is proud of granddaughter Alaya F’s debut act in Jawaani Jaaneman. “I am so proud of Alaya for the performance that she has given. It is such a beautiful achievement and it is also to work with experienced actors like Saif (Saif Ali Khan) and Tabu. She has worked so hard and worked so well prepared that she deserves every good review she gets, “Bedi said at a special screening of the short film Nawab. He attended the event with Ms. Parveen Dusanj Bedi.

Alaya has received rave reviews for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. She played the on-screen daughter of Saif and Tabu in the film. Parveen praised Alaya’s performance and said, “We are very proud of Alaya. She did a great job in the film.”

Kabir Bedi’s career has included film, television and theater in India, the United States and Italy. In Bollywood, he is known for his role as Shah Jahan in “Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story” and the villain in Rakesh Roshan’s 1988 blockbuster, Khoon Bhari Maang. He is internationally known for his leading role in the Italian mini series Sandokan and his cameo in the James Bond film Octopussy from 1983.

Regarding future career plans, Bedi said: “My career is all over the world. So if something doesn’t happen here, it happens there. I’m definitely looking forward to doing a lot more projects here in the film industry and in the OTT area I think it’s a great time for everyone in the film industry. It’s opening up a lot of opportunities and there’s a lot of characters on board that have never existed. Hopefully I’ll get to this new form in every way imaginable of filmmaking. “

Kabir Bedi was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which appeared in 2018.

