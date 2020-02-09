Advertisement

One of the biggest surprises of 2018 was the cash register performance of K.G.F – Chapter 1. It was released with minimal noise and collided with the Biggie Zero with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. But it slowly and steadily won the audience and made a deal of Rs. 44.09 crores in its Hindi version. In its original Kannada version, it caused an uproar. As a result, many expectations for K.G.F. Chapter 2 have increased. Last year, on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, it was revealed that the talented veteran actor will play the antagonist. And now another exciting casting has happened.

Today his director Prashanth Neel revealed on his Facebook page that the experienced Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has come on board. He also said that she would assume the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen. While Prashanth greeted her in the cast, he wrote: “The lady who issued the death sentence has arrived !!!” Interestingly, there has been speculation for almost a year that Raveena will be seen in the sequel.

Prime Minister Ramika Sen’s character was shot in the very first scene by K.G.F. – Chapter 1 shown, but her face was kept hidden. It is 1981 and Ramika Sen (whose character seems to be inspired by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the time) tells the officials that the protagonist is the greatest criminal in India and resembles a rakshas. Then she calls the army to destroy him and signs a death sentence. This is the reason why Prashant put the death sentence in his post.

K.G.F. – Chapter 1 is about an angry rebel who grew up on the streets of Mumbai and later penetrated the slave-charged Kolar gold fields to liberate the oppressed people. Kannada star Yash played the main role, while Srinidhi Shetty, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju and many others also appeared in the film. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwanis Excel Entertainment came on board for the Hindi version, which are also part of the second part. However, the release date of K.G.F – Chapter 2 has not yet been determined. According to a recent report, the team would like to stop filming before deciding on the release.

