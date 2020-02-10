Justin Chua added to Gila's Pilipinas pool

Advertisement

After some great key men begged, Gilas Pilipinas was forced to look for an inside presence that led to Justin Chua being admitted

Published on February 10, 2020 at 10:48 pm

Updated February 10, 2020 at 10:48 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas reinforced his used-up front court unit by adding Justin Chua to his pool.

The national team manager, Gabby Cui, confirmed the entry of the Phoenix Center, which will fight for a place in the last 12-man line-up for the first window of the FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2021 qualification in February.

Chua is scheduled to train on Sunday, February 9, while the team is preparing to host Thailand on February 21 and the road game against Indonesia on February 23.

After Japeth Aguilar, Christian Standhardinger and Mac Belo said goodbye, Gilas Pilipinas was forced to look around for a tall man, which led to Chua being admitted.

Standhardinger and Belo had to leave the first 24-man pool due to their injuries while Aguilar is on his honeymoon.

Other great men in the pool are PBA veterans Marc Pingris and Poy Erram, and amateurs Isaac Go and Justin Baltazar. – Rappler.com