Justin Bieber makes his intentions for 2020 clear: he plans to release a lot of new music. His latest single, titled “Intentions”, was announced on February 5th, and Wuners was eagerly awaiting the sequel to “Yummy” and “Get Me”. Well, it’s finally here and it’s a blast. Plus, it came with a powerful music video to match. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” music video has to be watched.

Before you watch the video, it’s important to know what you’re getting into. This is not just any video, everyone. No, JB asked a very famous friend for help.

“Intentions” also includes Quavo by Migos and TBH, a music match made in heaven. The Biebs announced the new song and video just a week after he surprisingly released his collaboration with Kehlani, and he’s clearly in a cooperative mood.

“Intentions” is JB’s third single before the release of his album “Changes”. Now that “Intentions” is around the world, fans can expect a full Bieber album on February 14, Valentine’s Day, which will undoubtedly bring even more bops.

The music video for “Intentions” draws attention to the mission of “Alexandria House to help women and children transition from crisis to stability”. Bieber makes a positive impression with his voice, and I think all fans can leave that behind.

You can watch the “Intentions” video below in full.

JustinBieberVEVO on YouTube

In the emotional music video, Bieber highlights the women who make a difference by working with Alexandria House. The entire six and a half minute music video tells several stories of women and families who have been able to improve their lives thanks to the transition home.

The video let the volunteers and founders carry their intentions around the world and share their message with everyone who is watching. Alexandria House thanked Bieber in a heartfelt Instagram post shortly after the video appeared and wrote:

A few weeks ago, singer Justin Bieber and rapper Quavo visited Alexandria House to shoot the music video for the song Intentions off of Justin’s new album. Many thanks to @justinbieber and @quavohuncho for giving Alexandria House so much pleasure. The INTENTIONS Fund will continue this legacy and support the goals and dreams of our great families.

After that, the bar for Bieber’s Changes album is high.