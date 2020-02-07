Justin Bieber’s third single from his upcoming Changes album is here and it’s everything fans have been waiting for. The happy hymn is basically a huge love letter to his wife Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” lyrics make for the perfect Valentine’s Day song.
Bieber stopped the song on Friday, February 7, exactly one week before the entire album “Changes” was released. Populars had a good feeling Baldwin was the inspiration behind it, after Bieber revealed his feelings for her in the fourth episode of his documentary Seasons and admitted that Baldwin still makes his heart beat faster.
“Sometimes for some reason I still get nervous with her in the room. It’s funny, I know,” said Bieber. “I don’t know, it just makes me nervous because I love her so much and I want her to like my things.”
He went on to explain changes to his wife.
“(My album is) about her too, so I’m singing about her – it’s a strange thing. But it’s great.”
“Intentions” is about living life with one goal: to pay attention to one person.
When listening to the song, fans can see how much Bieber has put into this single and what it means to him. It is an incredible track full of meaningful words. Sing to “Intentions” in its entirety with the lyrics below.
Choir:
Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter
Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer
Shower with all my attention
Yes, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread
Heart full of justice, you are an asset
Make sure you don’t need any mentions
Yes, these are my only intentions
Verse 1:
Greet your mom and dad for making you
Standing ovation, they did a great job and brought you up
When I create you are my muse
That kind of smile makes the news
No one can shade your name in these streets
Triple threat, you’re a boss, you’re a bae, you’re a beast
You make it easy to choose
You have a bad hand, I can’t refuse that
Choir:
Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter
Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer
Shower with all my attention
Yes, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread
Heart full of justice, you are an asset
Make sure you don’t need any mentions
Yes, these are my only intentions
Second verse:
If you have already passed, you do not need a permit
Good everywhere, don’t worry, no rejection
You have the upper hand now
Don’t need a sponsor, no, you’re the brand now
You are my rock, my Colorado
Got this ring, just like in Toronto
Love you now, a little bit more tomorrow
That’s how I feel, pretend you know it is you
Choir:
Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter
Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer
Shower with all my attention
Yes, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread
Heart full of justice, you are an asset
Make sure you don’t need any mentions
Yes, these are my only intentions
Third verse 3:
No hat, no pretending
You don’t need any mentions
They have the same goals, they don’t want to be independent
Tell them to watch your bidness (woo), we in our feelings
It’s fifty-fifty percent
Attention, we need commitment
We both have to admit it / It’s funny that we both listen
It is a blessing because we both get it
You are the best and I don’t need a witness
I look for a ring and pray that it fits perfectly
