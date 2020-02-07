Advertisement

Justin Bieber’s third single from his upcoming Changes album is here and it’s everything fans have been waiting for. The happy hymn is basically a huge love letter to his wife Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” lyrics make for the perfect Valentine’s Day song.

Bieber stopped the song on Friday, February 7, exactly one week before the entire album “Changes” was released. Populars had a good feeling Baldwin was the inspiration behind it, after Bieber revealed his feelings for her in the fourth episode of his documentary Seasons and admitted that Baldwin still makes his heart beat faster.

“Sometimes for some reason I still get nervous with her in the room. It’s funny, I know,” said Bieber. “I don’t know, it just makes me nervous because I love her so much and I want her to like my things.”

He went on to explain changes to his wife.

“(My album is) about her too, so I’m singing about her – it’s a strange thing. But it’s great.”

“Intentions” is about living life with one goal: to pay attention to one person.

When listening to the song, fans can see how much Bieber has put into this single and what it means to him. It is an incredible track full of meaningful words. Sing to “Intentions” in its entirety with the lyrics below.

Choir:

Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter

Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer

Shower with all my attention

Yes, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread

Heart full of justice, you are an asset

Make sure you don’t need any mentions

Yes, these are my only intentions

Verse 1:

Greet your mom and dad for making you

Standing ovation, they did a great job and brought you up

When I create you are my muse

That kind of smile makes the news

No one can shade your name in these streets

Triple threat, you’re a boss, you’re a bae, you’re a beast

You make it easy to choose

You have a bad hand, I can’t refuse that

Choir:

Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter

Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer

Shower with all my attention

Yes, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread

Heart full of justice, you are an asset

Make sure you don’t need any mentions

Yes, these are my only intentions

Second verse:

If you have already passed, you do not need a permit

Good everywhere, don’t worry, no rejection

You have the upper hand now

Don’t need a sponsor, no, you’re the brand now

You are my rock, my Colorado

Got this ring, just like in Toronto

Love you now, a little bit more tomorrow

That’s how I feel, pretend you know it is you

Choir:

Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter

Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer

Shower with all my attention

Yes, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread

Heart full of justice, you are an asset

Make sure you don’t need any mentions

Yes, these are my only intentions

Third verse 3:

No hat, no pretending

You don’t need any mentions

They have the same goals, they don’t want to be independent

Tell them to watch your bidness (woo), we in our feelings

It’s fifty-fifty percent

Attention, we need commitment

We both have to admit it / It’s funny that we both listen

It is a blessing because we both get it

You are the best and I don’t need a witness

I look for a ring and pray that it fits perfectly

JustinBieberVEVO on YouTube