Justin Bieber's 'Intentions' Lyrics About Hailey Baldwin?

Ready for a new contagious little love song from Justin Bieber? On Friday at midnight the singer released the second single of his upcoming album “Changes”, “Intentions”, and this is a little less awesome than his first, “Yummy”. It’s still about his favorite topic: his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The song contains Quavo and is really just Bieber singing his many hymns of praise to Baldwin and announcing his intentions to marry her. He congratulates her on her appearance (“picture perfect, you do not need a filter”), her culinary skills and career as a model (“stay in the kitchen, make your own bread”), her parents (“shout-out”) to your mom and dad who made you / Standin ‘Ovation, they did a great job of raising you “) and kindness (” heart full of justice, you are an asset “).

It is not surprising that Bieber’s first two songs were about Baldwin. A source told E! last month she was a big muse on his album. He “writes a lot about their love and the power of their love that is different from anything else he has experienced,” said the source. “It’s a familiar sound fans will love. It does what it does best and everyone is really looking forward to bringing it out to the world.”

Here are the texts, about Genius, to record. You can listen to the song below:

Choir: Justin Bieber

Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter

Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer

Shower with all my attention

Yes, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread

Heart full of justice, you are an asset

Make sure you don’t need any mentions

Yes, these are my only intentions

Verse 1: Justin Bieber:



Greet your mom and dad for making you

Standing ovation, they did a great job and brought you up

When I create you are my muse

That kind of smile makes the news

No one can shade your name in these streets

Triple threat, you’re a boss, you’re a bae, you’re a beast

You make it easy to choose

You have a mean grade, I can’t reject it (No, I can’t reject it)

Choir: Justin Bieber:



Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter

Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer

Shower with all my attention

Yes, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread

Heart full of justice, you are an asset

Make sure you don’t need any mentions

Yes, these are my only intentions



Verse 2: Justin Bieber:

If you have already passed, you do not need a permit

Good everywhere, don’t worry, no rejection

You have the upper hand now

Don’t need a sponsor, no, you’re the brand now

You are my rock, my Colorado

Got this ring, just like in Toronto

Love you now, a little bit more tomorrow

That’s how I feel, pretend you know it is you

Choir: Justin Bieber & Quavo



Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter

Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer

Shower with all my attention

Yes, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen and cook, get your own bread (Whip it)

Heart full of justice you’re an asset

Make sure you don’t need any mentions (yeah, yeah)

Yes, these are my only intentions (Quavo)

Verse 3: Quavo



No hat, no pretending

You don’t need any mentions (no cap)

They have the same goals, they don’t want to be independent (‘Pendent)

Tell them to watch your bidness (woo), we in our feelings

It’s fifty-fifty percent (fifty)

Attention, we need commitment (Oh)

We both have to admit it (Both)

It’s funny that we both listen (both)

It’s a blessing (blessing) because we both get it (both)

You’re the best (woo) and i don’t need a witness (best)

I’m looking for a ring and pray that it fits perfectly (perfect, perfect)



Choir: Justin Bieber

Perfect picture, you don’t need a filter (No filter)

Gorgeous drop them dead you’re a murderer (oh-oh)

Shower you with all my attention (I will)

Yes, these are my only intentions (yes)

Stay in the kitchen and cook, get your own bread

Heart full of justice you’re an asset (uh-huh)

Make sure you don’t need any mentions (No mentions)

Yes, these are my only intentions (intentions only)

Outro: Justin Bieber



That is all I intend to do

