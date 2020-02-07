Justin Bieber's 'Intentions' Lyrics About Hailey Baldwin?

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
Ready for a new contagious little love song from Justin Bieber? On Friday at midnight the singer released the second single of his upcoming album “Changes”, “Intentions”, and this is a little less awesome than his first, “Yummy”. It’s still about his favorite topic: his wife Hailey Baldwin.
The song contains Quavo and is really just Bieber singing his many hymns of praise to Baldwin and announcing his intentions to marry her. He congratulates her on her appearance (“picture perfect, you do not need a filter”), her culinary skills and career as a model (“stay in the kitchen, make your own bread”), her parents (“shout-out”) to your mom and dad who made you / Standin ‘Ovation, they did a great job of raising you “) and kindness (” heart full of justice, you are an asset “).
It is not surprising that Bieber’s first two songs were about Baldwin. A source told E! last month she was a big muse on his album. He “writes a lot about their love and the power of their love that is different from anything else he has experienced,” said the source. “It’s a familiar sound fans will love. It does what it does best and everyone is really looking forward to bringing it out to the world.”
Here are the texts, about Genius, to record. You can listen to the song below:
Choir: Justin Bieber
Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter
Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer
Shower with all my attention
Yes, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread
Heart full of justice, you are an asset
Make sure you don’t need any mentions
Yes, these are my only intentions
Verse 1: Justin Bieber:
Greet your mom and dad for making you
Standing ovation, they did a great job and brought you up
When I create you are my muse
That kind of smile makes the news
No one can shade your name in these streets
Triple threat, you’re a boss, you’re a bae, you’re a beast
You make it easy to choose
You have a mean grade, I can’t reject it (No, I can’t reject it)
Choir: Justin Bieber:
Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter
Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer
Shower with all my attention
Yes, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen and cook your own bread
Heart full of justice, you are an asset
Make sure you don’t need any mentions
Yes, these are my only intentions
Verse 2: Justin Bieber:
If you have already passed, you do not need a permit
Good everywhere, don’t worry, no rejection
You have the upper hand now
Don’t need a sponsor, no, you’re the brand now
You are my rock, my Colorado
Got this ring, just like in Toronto
Love you now, a little bit more tomorrow
That’s how I feel, pretend you know it is you
Choir: Justin Bieber & Quavo
Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter
Great, drop them dead, you’re a killer
Shower with all my attention
Yes, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen and cook, get your own bread (Whip it)
Heart full of justice you’re an asset
Make sure you don’t need any mentions (yeah, yeah)
Yes, these are my only intentions (Quavo)
Verse 3: Quavo
No hat, no pretending
You don’t need any mentions (no cap)
They have the same goals, they don’t want to be independent (‘Pendent)
Tell them to watch your bidness (woo), we in our feelings
It’s fifty-fifty percent (fifty)
Attention, we need commitment (Oh)
We both have to admit it (Both)
It’s funny that we both listen (both)
It’s a blessing (blessing) because we both get it (both)
You’re the best (woo) and i don’t need a witness (best)
I’m looking for a ring and pray that it fits perfectly (perfect, perfect)
Choir: Justin Bieber
Perfect picture, you don’t need a filter (No filter)
Gorgeous drop them dead you’re a murderer (oh-oh)
Shower you with all my attention (I will)
Yes, these are my only intentions (yes)
Stay in the kitchen and cook, get your own bread
Heart full of justice you’re an asset (uh-huh)
Make sure you don’t need any mentions (No mentions)
Yes, these are my only intentions (intentions only)
Outro: Justin Bieber
That is all I intend to do
