Advertisement

The fourth chapter of singer Justin Bieber’s series has dealt with the relationship he has with his wife Hailey. The couple, who have been married since 2018, have received multiple criticisms on social networks, particularly for the treatment Hailey receives from the singer, but they have only said good things about each other.

View this post on Instagram

grateful for the love of my life

Advertisement

A post by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on November 28, 2019 at 6:57 p.m. PST

Yummy’s interpreter went to the cameras to make his documentary, Seasons, which since his youth has had the opportunity to marry and start a family, which was one of the reasons for his adult life.

In addition, people who are close to Bieber’s musical career say that Hailey was heavily involved in the production of Justin’s new album, so that he could share his opinion and found that all of the comments she made were important and therefore were able to create something better.

View this post on Instagram

Please be my New Year’s kiss, even if I’m 80 !!!

A post by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on December 31, 2019 at 10:27 p.m. PST

Although the couple has described how wonderful their relationship is during the documentary, their public appearances always have a lot to tell, so their testimonies are rather dubious. What do you think about Justin and Hailey’s relationship?