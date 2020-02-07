Advertisement

Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes” will be released next week on Valentine’s Day. The pop star has already shared two songs: “Yummy”, which he tried and which he did not top the charts, and “Get Me”. The Biebs will be seen next weekend on Saturday night live alongside the host RuPaul and he just released a new single in time.

“Intentions” contains a verse from Migos member Quavo. “Picture perfect, you don’t need a filter / beautiful, drop them dead, you’re a murderer”, sings Bieber in the chorus. “Make sure you don’t need any mentions / yes, that’s my only intentions.”

Watch the video for the following song, which introduces the charity Alexandria House and the change tracklist released a few days ago.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p2wMpVVtXg (/ embed)

TRACK LIST:

01 “Everything around me”

02 “habit”

03 “Come around me”

04 “Intentions” (Feat. Quavo)

05 “Delicious”

06 “Available”

07 “Forever” (Feat. Post Malone & Clever)

08 “Running Over” (Feat. Lil Dicky)

09 “Take it out on me”

10 “Second Emotion” (Feat. Travis Scott)

11 “Get me” (Feat. Kehlani)

12 “ETA”

13 “Changes”

14 “confirmation”

15 “That’s what love is”

16 “At least now”

17 “Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)”

Changes is from 2/14.