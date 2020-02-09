Advertisement

Pop star Justin Bieber donated $ 100,000 to a fan named Julie Coker for her commitment to mental health. Julie Coker is the president of the Stockton University Chapter of Active Minds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising student awareness of mental health.

The singer visited the MTV Times Square Studio with Quavo to talk about his latest track “Intentions”. There he surprised a super fan with the check about their efforts to stamp out mental illnesses and suicide. Justin personally delivered the check to Julie on stage. Julie also claimed that when she was thirteen years old, Bieber’s performance was her first concert ever.

According to Billboard, Coker plans to use the amount to go to a graduate school at Monmouth University in New Jersey and return the remaining amount to the national organization Active Minds and its Active Minds chapter in Stockton.

