Justin Bieber honors his late buddy Kobe Bryant with new tribute art

Advertisement

Justin Bieber remembers his late buddy Kobe Bryant and the legacy he left behind by proudly owning a brand new piece of art that he recently bought.

Justin Bieber, 25, expressed his love for his deceased buddy Kobe Bryant The day the basketball fan tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26th, he has some spectacular tribute artwork by Indie Field homeowners Emily brilliant and Tamara Martin, The singer’s group recently turned to the women to buy the cartoon artwork, which includes a teddy bear wearing Kobe’s famous Los Angeles Lakers # eight shirt over a Mamba hoodie and Nike sneakers, TMZ reported. He paid $ 1,200 for the piece, which is certainly one of only five pieces created. Check out the Kobe Tribute Artwork HERE!

Justin’s new property is a 41.5-by-24-inch hand-cut wood product that is lined with acrylic paint and coated with a resin coating. After the epic piece sold out within a few hours, the artists who had previously worked on works of art for Justin decided to make miniature variations for $ 200 each. They will go on sale on February 6th and 7th and 24 percent of the proceeds will go to the MambaOnThree Fund, which was created to raise funds for the seven different victims of the Kobe and 13 year old helicopter crash Son died – old daughter Gianna,

Justin’s purchase of the Kobe tribute artwork is not an excessive shock considering how close it is to the athlete. Just a few hours after the amazing information about his death hit the headlines, pop singer “Child” went to Instagram to take a photo of herself posing with Kobe and tag it with a heartbreaking message. “Possibly not. You have always inspired me, Mamba. Gave me a number of the greatest quotes we still smile about today! I love you, man!”, Learn it.

Advertisement