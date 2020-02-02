Advertisement

In the documentary mini-series Seasons, the track list of Justien Bieber’s new album is revealed! An enormous reunion for the singer?

Justin Bieber supporters! The Canadian singer’s last album, “Goal”, dates from 2015. 5 years later he will release a new album called “Adjustments”! The latter is planned for February 2020!

The information is official! Justin Bieber is planning a new album for February 14th! An outstanding gift for the singer’s followers, who were beginning to languish. Would the beautiful blonde be singer Ariana Grande again? A beloved viewer of Justin trusted this thing! Individual fans of the Canadian singer can look forward to this new album on Valentine’s Day!

On January 3rd, Justin Bieber last revealed “Yummy”, the first single of this new album. Even if the waiting time for the followers is long, Justin has started a mini documentary series! It is referred to below as “seasons” and may contain the track list of the “adjustments”! The 25-year-old artist reveals himself quite a bit in this documentary!

WHAT YOU CAN ENJOY JUSTIN BIEBERS FANS, “CHANGES” WILL BE RELEASED NEXT FEBRUARY!

Error or intention? In the second episode of “Seasons” with the title “Bieber is again” the singer seems to want to convey a message. In this episode he films himself in a recording studio. He writes sentences on paper! So it might seem that this is nothing bigger than identifying the songs from the future album! One thing Justin Bieber likes!

After making additional considerations, we can even learn “Recognition”, “Do you want, would you”, “Second Emotion”, “Intentions”, “Lil Bit”, “Adjustments”, “Get Me” and “Affirmation” Yum Yum “(” Delicious “?). Did Justin Bieber want to please his followers or would it not be a coincidence? With an episode title like “Bieber is again” one can only imagine that this is the singer’s newest album! Long term will inform …