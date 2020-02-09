Advertisement

It is known as trend honey! Just hours before “Saturday Night Time Reside” appeared, Justin Bieber got out of Brooklyn and wore strange pajama bottoms and socks with sandals.

Justin BieberThe 25-year-old was “excused” himself when he left for breakfast on Saturday, February 8, with a crazy getup. The “Yummy” singer went to dinner with his wife in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Hailey Baldwin, 23, only hours earlier than his highly anticipated efficiency at SNL. He wore purple Adidas slides with white socks, blue-purple plaid pajama bottoms, a gray tank top, a light brown jacket, and a black Dior backpack.

Alternatively, Hailey looked incredibly stylish in a black ensemble consisting of a leather jacket with fur trim, leather pants, a black turtleneck, black vans and a shoulder bag with a chunky chain. She pulled her hair into a messy bun and completed the look with gold hoops and black parasols. The couple were photographed when they left their Brooklyn residence and Justin republished one of Instagram’s many paparazzi pictures of himself, titled “Be Excuse Me, Yourself.” You do you, Justin!

The singer has an enormous month ahead of him! He is the musical guest at SNL tonight RuPaul, 59, who may be hosting the legendary late night sketch comedy sequence on the Internet for the first time. Then he puts off his first album in almost 5 years, “Adjustments”, due on February 14th. He recently released the names of the 17 tracks on his next attempt, and it includes options from major artists such as Send Malone. Travis Scott. Intelligent. Lil Dicky. Quavo, and Kehlani, The first single, “Yummy”, was released last month and came second on the Billboard Sizzling 100 Roddy RicchIs “The Field”.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin went to Brooklyn for breakfast. Credit score: BACKGRID

The Canadian-born artist also took trailers deep into his private life with his 10-part documentary series. Justin Bieber: Seasons It premiered on January 27th. He became open about his previous drug use, which was so unhealthy that Hailey would not be with him until he became sober. Now the couple seems to be getting stronger than ever. The supermodel plays a huge role in telling its story in sequence.

“I like being part of the method,” she mentioned in episode two. “I like to watch what he can do, even if I lie on the sofa until three or four in the morning, look at exhibits and just get around. I just benefit from the vitality that is in it. I just really feel at home wherever he is, so when he’s hiding in the studio it seems like a home to me.