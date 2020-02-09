Justin Bieber, Drake, Quavo and Sheck Wes play basketball together!

Advertisement

A brand new video is buzzing on the net. In this case, Justin Bieber, Drake, Quavo and Sheck Wes enjoy basketball.

If the French love football, people love basketball. So Justin Bieber, Drake, Quavo and Sheck Wes discovered themselves on one subject.

A COLORED MATCH

No, you are not dreaming. Justin Bieber, Drake, Quavo and Sheck Wes can be seen on the video. So the four singers met to play basketball. Good! It has to be mentioned that it is the alternative sport in America. To introduce you to a concept, it’s a bit like football in France. We now have Kylian Mbappé, they have LeBron James.

The video could be very nice. So the four players show a really exaggerated degree. Justin Bieber has to be recognized for his dexterity. It’s also pretty quick. Nevertheless, it is Quavo who wins the trophy for one of the best participants. The rapper could be very comfortable on the bottom. The truth is, we see him evaluating many three factors with little problem.

JUSTIN BIEBER, DRAKE, QUAVO AND SHECK WES, YOUR PASSION FOR BASKETBALL

The understanding on the bottom was excellent. You have to imagine that sport brings people together! Justin Bieber, Drake, Quavo and Sheck Wes have not hidden it under any circumstances. They are big basketball fans. The truth is, it’s not uncommon for them to wear leotards. It’s not very difficult to spot pictures on their Instagram accounts.

The four artists have also recently paid homage to a basketball legend. You will notice that it is Kobe Bryant later. The sports star died in a tragic helicopter accident. So the announcement of his death was a shock to everyone. There were also eight different people on the plane. On Justin’s Instagram account, we then see the number 24 in the profile picture.