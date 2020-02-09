Justin Bieber appears with Quavo on 'Saturday Night Live': Watch

Advertisement

Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes” will be released next week and last night he gave his first live performance of that era on Saturday Night Live. It was Bieber’s third time at SNL: he made his debut in 2010 and returned in 2013 when he took on his dual role as host and performer. This time he performed opposite host RuPaul.

He played “Yummy” and his recently released “Intentions” and brought the guest Quavo with him.

Both performances were pretty reserved – he started with a stripped-down version of “Yummy” before bringing out some dancers, and kept the same attitude for “Intentions”, except that the background against which he danced looked less like a green screen and more like a club.

Bieber was also excited to debut his mustache. Look below.

Make sure you watch the great Mustachio’s live TV debut on @nbcsnl tonight. I will be there to support him. Real friends support friends pic.twitter.com/QRds5p67aE

– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 9, 2020