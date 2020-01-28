Justin Bieber announces new album + 2020 Stadium Tour

Justin Bieber has announced the release of his new album, Changes, as well as a huge support tour of North America.
The changes are expected on February 14 via RBMG / Def Jam Recordings. This is Bieber’s fifth album to date, but the first since Purpose in 2015. He first previewed Changes with the single “Yummy”. Now, to coincide with tonight’s announcement, he has released a second song, “Get Me” with Kehlani. Listen below.
In support of the album’s release, Bieber has developed an extensive tour of 45 dates. Taking place between June and September 2020, the itinerary includes a mix of stadium and arena shows across the United States and Canada. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will appear as opening acts for the entire trek.
Tickets for the Bieber Changes Tour will go on sale starting February 14. They will also be available for purchase here.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eI_ifdDi1R4 (/ integrated)
Justin Bieber 2020 tour dates:
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
02/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)
06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/07 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
08/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedExField
08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
01/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
03/09 – Quebec, QC @ Center Videotron
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Center Bell
09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/16 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Approaching Changes, Bieber launched a new series of YouTube docu on creating the album. Watch episode one below.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAVgKdbDlRY (/ integrated)