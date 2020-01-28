Justin Bieber announces new album + 2020 Stadium Tour

Advertisement

Justin Bieber has announced the release of his new album, Changes, as well as a huge support tour of North America.

The changes are expected on February 14 via RBMG / Def Jam Recordings. This is Bieber’s fifth album to date, but the first since Purpose in 2015. He first previewed Changes with the single “Yummy”. Now, to coincide with tonight’s announcement, he has released a second song, “Get Me” with Kehlani. Listen below.

In support of the album’s release, Bieber has developed an extensive tour of 45 dates. Taking place between June and September 2020, the itinerary includes a mix of stadium and arena shows across the United States and Canada. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will appear as opening acts for the entire trek.

Tickets for the Bieber Changes Tour will go on sale starting February 14. They will also be available for purchase here.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eI_ifdDi1R4 (/ integrated)

Justin Bieber 2020 tour dates:

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

02/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

05/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)

06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/07 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07/06 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

08/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedExField

08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

01/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

03/09 – Quebec, QC @ Center Videotron

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Center Bell

09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/16 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Approaching Changes, Bieber launched a new series of YouTube docu on creating the album. Watch episode one below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAVgKdbDlRY (/ integrated)

