Junior renewed for season 7 - Sunriseread

Millennial Publishing may currently be in free fall, but Younger remains stable. The TV Land comedy will return for season 7, as TVLine has recognized.

Younger stars: Sutton Foster (Bunheads), Hilary Duff (Gossip Lady), Nico Tortorella (The Following), Debi Mazar (Entourage), Miriam Shor (The Individuals), Molly Bernard (Chicago Med), Charles Michael Davis (The Originals) and Peter Hermann (Legislative and Order Department: Certain Victims).

What started as a comedy when a 40-year-old lady named Liza (Foster) pretended to be 26 years old to be successful in the publishing world has grown into an additional thing – mainly due to the fact that many of the above Characters are now known Reality. Liza first discovered romantic love for the younger tattoo artist Josh (Tortorella), but has since discovered a relationship with the “age-appropriate” e-book author Charles (Hermann).

New episodes of Younger Air on Wednesdays at 10 / 9c. Click PLAY in the video below to take a quick look at today’s episode that will lead Liza & Co. to a microdosing retreat with their eyes open – while Maggie remains in a precarious state:

Based on TV Land, Younger’s sixth season made its debut on June 12 and had the best-rated season premiere of all time in key P25-54 and W25-54 demos. The audience increased by an additional 23%, and 1.3 million viewers saw the premiere of the sixth season. The collection remains the highest cable sitcom for the third consecutive twelve months under W25-54 and W18-49. “

