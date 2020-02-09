Advertisement

The terrorist threat to Britain is developing rapidly and places high demands on the shoulders of junior officers who have to make life and death decisions in a split second, said a former Scotland Yard senior officer.

Scott Wilson, who has risen to the ranks of SO15, the Police Counter-Terrorism Department, and became National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare, the UK’s national counter-terrorism initiative, said the threat relates to more people, who are often vulnerable and vulnerable volatile are those who have only weak connections to terrorist organizations.

Sudesh Amman was shot dead by police last Sunday after stabbing two people in Streatham, London, in a terrorist attack. The 20-year-old, who had just been released from prison for terrorist offenses, was at least partially radicalized through interaction with others on the Internet.

“15 or 20 years ago, people who wanted to become terrorists had to be part of an organization,” Wilson told the Observer. “Now people are radicalizing themselves online by watching videos or listening to sermons.” Given the current high level of terrorist threat, police forces regularly conduct counter-terrorism exercises to find new ways to combat emerging threats. The last major exercise, code-named Strong Tower, involved 1,000 police officers in locations across London. But such drills strain police resources, Wilson conceded.

“There’s no point in training if you have suspects on the street who need to be monitored, so you have to find the balance between exercises and live exams.”

Scotland Yard Deputy Commissioner Neil Basu, who is responsible for combating terrorism at national level, said last year that the British police force had carried out around 800 investigations into live terrorists.

Wilson said putting a person under surveillance would involve between 15 and 20 officers. “There is an ongoing investigation into the fight against terrorism, then people are released from prison and there is a likelihood that returnees will return from Syria and Iraq.

“They add these three together and it will be a very busy time for CT monitoring over the next few years,” he said.

It is estimated that around 150 terrorists will be released from prison over the next three years.

Since the Paris attacks in 2015, the government has invested £ 150m in training additional firearms officers. While this has seen more armed plainclothes officers on the streets, it has also seen a shift in responsibility.

“It’s the officers on the street who have to react,” said Wilson, who is now director of security management consultancy Crisis Management Solutions.

“They have to make dynamic decisions about whether to carry out the arrest or, as we have seen in the last couple of cases, use lethal violence.” You have to make the decision based on what’s in front of you.

“You will be in contact with control rooms, but it is happening too quickly. You are not asking for authority, you are making decisions on your own. Although they are very experienced officers, they are usually junior. It is PCs and sergeants who do this Have to take responsibility. “