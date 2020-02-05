Advertisement

Julie Andrews believes that therapy saved her life after divorce from her first husband, Tony Walton.

“Unfortunately, I broke up with my pretty first husband and the breakup was always inevitable and the wedding was over and my head was so full of trash and garbage,” said 84-year-old actress Steven Colbert in the Monday episode of “The Late Present.” “

The star “Sound of Music” defined that actor Mike Nichols, who had undergone therapy, impressed her to try it out for herself.

“[Nichols] was so sensible and humorous and clear,” she said. “It had a readability that I admired very much, and I wanted that and I didn’t really feel like I had it.”

Looking for help, she had a profound impact on her wellbeing.

“I went and got in and it saved my life in one method,” she explained.

When Colbert asked why she was determined to tell the world that she was turning to therapy, she asked, “Why not?”

“If it helps someone else to have the same concept and it doesn’t hurt to share recently,” she said. “I think everyone is aware of the good work that it may do, and anyone who is lucky enough to have it, can afford it, and benefit from it, I think it could be fantastic.”

Andrews was married to Walton from 1959 to 1967.

She then married Blake Edwards, who died in 2010.