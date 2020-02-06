Advertisement

Yellowcard sued rapper Juice WRLD for $ 15 million for his song “Lucid Desires” in line with a brand new lawsuit.

Members of the emo band, along with Ryan Key, Peter Mosley, Longineu Parson and Sean Wellman-Mackin, declare in court that Juice WRLD, producer Taz Taylor and Interscope Information released their song “Holly Wooden Die” without the corresponding license rights.

Yellowcard, identified for her 2003 hit “Ocean Avenue,” claims Juice WRLD-licensed Sting’s 1993 “Form of My Coronary Heart” observation, which is determined to “deliberately” violate her song.

Advertisement

The rock band argued in court records that the 20-year-old rapper may have done a job in his alleged copyright infringement in his childhood.

“In particular, in a printed interview, the accused Juice WRLD said he had a crush on a fifth-grade woman who was” actually emo, “” said Yellowcard. “Back then, the woman talked about really love Emo Pop Rock, which is exactly the style of ‘yellow card’ music.”

They added: “Based on his age, these preliminary events would have occurred around 2006. So when the accused Juice WRLD started learning the emo music style, this would have been “Holly Wooden Died” launched not so long ago. “

Yellowcard released “Holly Wooden Died” on January 1st, 2006. Juice WRLD posted “Lucid Desires” in 2017 on Soundcloud and later as an official single in March 2018. The latter reached number 2 in the Billboard Sizzling 100 charts.

“Since October 21, 2019, the music video for” Lucid Desires “on YouTube has received more than 381,307,000 views,” Yellowcard added. “As of October 21, 2019, Lucid Desires will have over 939,955,000 streams on Spotify.”

An employee of Juice WRLD did not answer our inquiries about the comment immediately.

Below are traces for comparability.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onbC6N-QGPc [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcYDWUnnwRM [/ embed]