JUGGERNAUT receives its first solo series

The writer Fabian Nicieza and the artist Ron Garney start Moloch in May of this year a new series with five issues will appear, in which Cain Marko will take his place in the status quo “Dawn of X”.

The story revolves around Juggernaut’s lack of space in Krakoa as a non-mutant, whose powers come from the magical jewel of Cyttorak. Despite his longstanding relationship with the X-Men as a villain and ally – and as Professor X’s stepbrother – Krakoa is only mutated, which means that someone like Juggernaut is not allowed to live there.

“It’s basically the whole story. After being X and losing, what will Cain do now? “Nicieza said to IGN, who announced the series, while dancing in the balance, Mutantkind gets everything they hoped for … and Cain cannot be part of it. How he responds to this rejection becomes an exploration of it who he will become without the one thing that has shaped him – for better or for worse – most of his life. “

Juggernaut will bring Cain Marko together with a mysterious new character called D-Cel, who has powers to counteract the unstoppable power of the Juggernaut.

Here is the request for May Juggernaut # 1along with the cover of Geoff Shaw. Check out Newsarama later this month for Marvel’s full applications for May 2020.

JUGGERNAUT # 1 (OF 5)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by RON GARNEY

COVER by GEOFF SHAW

READY OR NEEDED, IT COMES HERE! A mystical gem. A power that overwhelms. Nothing can stop the juggernaut. Frantic. Another building is falling. Cain Marko has finished letting others pick up the parts of the things he destroyed. The well-known X-Scribe Fabian Nicieza (X-FORCE, DEADPOOL) and the famous artist Ron Garney (CAPTAIN AMERICA, DAREDEVIL) are taking the unstoppable in a new direction!