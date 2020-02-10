Judo champion loses after 9 years of unbeaten run

Advertisement

PARIS, France – One of the longest judo races ended on Sunday, February 9th, when two-time Olympic and world champion Teddy Riner was beaten for the first time in over 9 years.

Advertisement

After 154 wins in a row, the 30-year-old Frenchman, who competes in the 100 kg heavyweight division, was beaten by the Japanese Kokoro Kageura in the third round of the Paris Grand Slam.

Riner’s last loss was in September 2010 when he was controversially beaten by another Japanese man named Daiki Kamikaw in the openweight final at the World Cup in Tokyo.

The defeat comes 5 months before the Tokyo Olympics when Riner hopes to emulate the light Judoka Tadahiro Nomura in gold in three consecutive Olympics.

“If this happens at the games, I’m angry. Better now than then,” said a carefree riner afterwards.

“But I will tell you something else. It is a relief in a way. It was really difficult to count the wins when I (Yasuhiro) achieved Yamashita’s record (203 wins).”

Yamashita, whose run started in 1977, won 4 world titles and gold at the Los Angeles Games in 1984, before retiring in 1985 with his record intact.

Due to a Japanese boycott of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, he did not take part in the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980.

The ten-time Riner World Champion record is still one of the big names in the sports world.

American hurdler Ed Moses won 122 races in a row in ten years from 1977 to 1987, while Pakistani squash legend Jahangir Khan won 555 games in a row from 1981 to 1986.

Boxing has also triggered at least two notable winning streaks.

Heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano never lost a fight in his professional career. Between 1947 and 1955 he won 49 in a row, while the Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez, a world champion with 3 different weights, won 87 fights in a row in 1993 before playing with Pernell Whitaker. – Rappler.com