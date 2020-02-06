Judge Judy supports Michael Bloomberg as President

Advertisement

Biden. Good man – even if he excels in paternity to a large extent. Nonetheless, Grumpy, Sleepy, Dopey, ex-VP Bide-y or these various democratic dwarves cannot get a place without Snow White, which apparently doesn’t have a marketing campaign for Tulsi, Kamala, Klobuchar, Squaw Elizabeth and even Fairy Godmother Hillary. However, saving the weak demes leaves a Prince Charming. Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg, an unbiased, persistent businessman who will solve problems, says Judge Judy.

TV’s highest paid presenter, whose actual ownership now spans more land than the Rocky Mountains. Why is her apolitical honor putting her hammer into this matter for the first time? As a result, our beautiful big country deserves more than a series of ragdolls that “struggle to outwit each other”. The democratic donkeys (everyone knows the opposite expression for donkeys) want a voice for the middle, she says.

Judy is my good friend. We have had our canines collectively longer than they have been on TV every 20 minutes for over 20 years. She slept on a Murphy mattress. Homemade, she made the big out of the little like President Donald, like Mayor Bloomberg, like many who have helped build America. Not like these democratic Liliputan candidates, she says that this nice nation deserves someone who is nice, and wishes a Gulliver a minimum of command sufficient to try to create what looks like a race. In the meantime, judge Judith Sheindlin should remember all of these earlier immortal sentences: “Don’t pee on my leg and inform me that it is raining.”

What I’m listening to

Paris’ Isabelle Huppert: “I do not like demonstrations, but if it is not too exaggerated, I sympathize with our demonstrators with the yellow vest. Usually, individuals should face the difficulties that others know.” … Kate Hudson in the TAK Room Restaurant from Hudson Yards … Bradley Cooper, Alec Baldwin, Mannequin Sofia Symonds applaud pianist Lang Lang at the Philharmonic … Veterans Day, Susan J. Barron’s artwork – soldiers affected by PTSD – unveiled at the Tennessee’s Reece Museum.

Mason jar open

Coming: “The Jackie Mason Musical”. A “Mini-Off Broadway Manufactory”, part of the fringe competition. So far in Boca Raton, Florida. She claims that his “love child Sheba Mason” is her (own) leading role “Mama” and the “Book and the music of Sheba’s mother, Ginger Reiter”.

“Tie one end of a rubber band to your rear axle and the other end to Bernie Sanders’ tongue. Then ask him how nice he is.”

Only on Park Avenue, teenagers, only on Park Avenue.