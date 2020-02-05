JUDD WINICK returns for Big HILO Climax (and the next big bow in the series)

Advertisement

Photo credit: Judd Winick (Random house books for young readers)

Photo credit: Judd Winick (Random house books for young readers)

Advertisement

When Judd Winick decided to return to his first love of making cartoon, he started the all-eternal Hilo He had no idea how long he would go on.

After all, Winick had spent more than a decade in other creative professions, from writing several superhero comics to developing the animated series The Life and Times of Juniper Lee for television.

But with this week’s release of Hilo Book 6: All parts fitWinick says he has no intention of stopping work on the New York Times bestseller series. And as long as children love Hilohe hopes to continue telling the stories.

The full color Hilo Graphic novels published by Random House focus on an alien boy named Hilo (pronounced “high-low”) who crashed to Earth and found two new human friends, D.J. and Gina.

During the first five books, the three characters went on different adventures as they learned more about Hilo’s story – and the villainous Razorwark that chased Hilo across the universe.

With Hilo Book 6Winick brings the fight to Earth when Hilo and his friends finally collide with Razorwark. But the end of Book 6 doesn’t mean the end of the characters’ adventures, as Winick has already planned more stories for future volumes.

Newsarama spoke to the author to learn more about the history of this volume and to find out why Winick wanted to continue creating Hilo,

Newsarama: Judd, this is the sixth book in yours Hilo Series, and I know it ends this act. But will there be more Hilo books after this story ends?

self-portrait

Photo credit: Judd Winick

Judd Winick: Yes, there will be more. But I call this the end of the beginning. This is the first major story arc.

It is the end of, so to speak HiloOrigin story – all secrets have been revealed and things end this part of the story. Big things happen.

NRAMA: As we discussed earlier, the books are all about a boy named Hilo who falls to earth and the friends he meets here – especially his two closest friends, Gina and DJ. We found out about a villain named Razorwark that Hilo ran away from. But now it’s time for the showdown, isn’t it?

Photo credit: Judd Winick (Random house books for young readers)

Winick: Yes, it’s the big fight in the end. The good and the bad will finally meet.

And when I say it’s a big fight, I mean big! The drawing took much longer than I imagined because there are thousands of people in certain places! There is a lot going on.

It is exciting and sad at the same time because it is the final end of this story and things are happening.

But the best way I can describe it without feeling like I’m giving away too much is just that – it’s the big fight in the end. Our hero hits our villain and all hands are on deck.

NRAMA: I know you had a multi-book saga in mind from the start – you told us about your plans the last time we talked about it Hilo, Was it always intended to have six books for the first sheet, then more books in addition? Or has it become a bigger story?

Photo credit: Judd Winick (Random house books for young readers)

Winick: The truth is that I had an idea how it would end and I wanted it to be an ongoing series from the start.

My editor Shana Corey, when we first signed to Random House, was thrilled with the idea, but she wanted to know – how many books do you think will take to get to the end?

I told her I see it like episodic television with 20 or more books.

Shana is a great editor and now one of my closest friends. She said very calmly: “Twenty is very ambitious. It’s a good number and we can always do what you want. But two things: As a reader, the riddle is who Hilo is and where he comes from – I kind of want to do it faster. And secondly, if you read an average of one book a year and we don’t know the answers for 20 books, it means that a 10-year-old reading it now will be 30 years old if you get the answers. “

Photo credit: Judd Winick (Random house books for young readers)

I realized that 20 could be too much for the first story. So I sat down and thought about it. I decided to tell the story in six. And I think the last time we spoke, I was probably talking about a story with six books.

But after the success of the first book, Random House came back and said, “Well, if you want to do more than six, that’s fine too.” (Laughing)

But I had planned to uncover the Hilo puzzles in six books, so we’re still getting these answers here.

However, Shana said it best: “Do they all die at the end of the sixth book?” And of course not. While I was working on these six volumes, it took me until the third book to figure out what I could do next.

I actually imagined the next three books. And then I have an idea for another three and so on.

So I started at 20 and then dropped to six. Now we only say an infinite amount – as in comics. You know, regular monthly magazines.

Photo credit: Judd Winick (Random house books for young readers)

NRAMA: So do you think that every bow stands for itself? I mean, kids can always go back and pick up the older ones if they want to take a bath, right?

Winick: Yes! And I think the next three can probably be read without having to rely too heavily on the first six.

But we will see. I’m just going to keep going with these stories as long as it’s fun and people seem to like it, which is probably the most important thing.

NRAMA: Yes, I looked up some of the video reviews children made. You seem to have quite a crowd of children who love these books.

Winick: Oh it’s the best. I know it sounds obvious, but it’s just spectacularly wonderful.

Photo credit: Judd Winick (Random house books for young readers)

I think it took me a long time to find out that I wanted to be right there, and luckily the kids really like it.

One of the great joys I have is meeting readers.

NRAMA: Do you interact with them a lot?

Winick: I do! I do gatherings, which is the best in the world. I will like 40 schools in the next six weeks or two months. And it is the best.

Children are a wonderful audience because they are incredibly honest. They love the books for the books.

Photo credit: Judd Winick (Random house books for young readers)

It’s great to be someone who finally creates an original story in which kids are looking for something to speculate about. where to ask questions; where they have their favorite moments. You know what I was like when I read the X-Men as a child. It’s just an unusual explosion.

NRAMA: Do you feel that you have achieved what you wanted with the first story arc in Hilo?

Winick: Yes, in any case. I really wanted to make an action / adventure story for all ages. I wanted to make a superhero story the way I read it as a kid – a story where you didn’t have to read comics for five years to find out what was going on. And it feels like a Pixar film for the general audience. And everyone can read it.

The fact that children actually understand and love it? It is the best. I can recommend it to everyone.