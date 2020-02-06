Juan GDL will suspend UAAP season 83 for Gilas full-time stint

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, Juan Gomez de Liaño broke his silence about his future basketball.

The UP Fighting Maroons Star Guard, together with his brother Javi, will end the upcoming UAAP season 83 in order to concentrate fully on his work at Gilas Pilipinas.

“I talked to my family, to people I am close to. I decided to stay outside for the coming season,” he said on Thursday, February 6, during the Mighty Sports victory party in Makati on Gilas. “

“As I said, it’s a no-brainer. Not everyone has the ability to represent and play for Gilas. I’ll really take advantage of that. I think it’s a great start to help me and my basketball career.” and I’m just very grateful for the opportunity. “

The 19-year-old sensation has remained the mother of his future with the Maroons since the UST Growling Tigers team jumped out of the step-up semi-finals of the 82 season.

Since then he has let his actions do the talking when he immediately expressed his desire to get involved in the international competition for Mighty Sports after the fall of UP in the playoffs.

But on Thursday evening, Gomez de Liaño finally removed his fans’ fears that he would be leaving the school he’d been calling at home in the past seven years.

“No, no, of course not. I don’t close my doors for season 84, but at the moment I’m really focusing on Gilas,” he said. “I want to represent the country again.” It is an honor to represent the country. “

Juan and Javi were both selected for the upcoming first window of the FIBA ​​Asia Cup qualification in the new Gilas pool filled with adolescents and have been training under interim trainer Mark Dickel since then. – Rappler.com