Joyce Pring married Juancho Trivino

Congratulations to the couple!

Published on February 9, 2020 at 7:54 pm

Updated February 9, 2020 at 7:54 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – TV presenter Joyce Pring married actor Juancho Trivino on Sunday February 9th.

The garden wedding took place at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, based on the contribution of actress Glady Reyes. Gladys plays Juancho’s mother in the Madrasta afternoon show.

In addition to Gladys, two of Juancho’s co-stars, Thea Tolentino and Phytos Ramirez, were also present.

Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho also attended the wedding.

The couple confirmed their relationship back in May. They got engaged in August but only confirmed in November.

When Joyce anchored the entertainment segment of 24 oras in November, she was asked for some details of the wedding. She just announced that the wedding would take place in the first quarter of the year.

In January Juancho announced that their wedding should take place in Tagaytay. However, after the eruption of the Taal volcano, they decided to change their plans. – Rappler.com