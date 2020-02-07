Joy Behar admits Trump wins because I'm getting crazier

Advertisement

View Co-host Joy Behar had a mini-premiere during the Friday exhibition, which expressed her frustration at President Trump’s acquittal. Visibly confused, she admitted that the government had “driven her crazy” and made her “crazier” day by day.

It all started when her co-host Meghan McCain wished her 108-year-old grandmother a happy birthday. McCain pointed out that a sense of humor is the key to their longevity, so Behar should live another “2000 years”. But Behar had lost her sense of humor.

“Not with this administration. I won’t make it, “she grumbled. Behar devastated President Trump’s Impeachment Revenge Tour at yesterday’s National Prayer Breakfast and afternoon press conference.

Advertisement

Behar grinned after playing Trump’s clip criticizing Mitt Romney: “Acquittal doesn’t mean you didn’t commit a crime. Three words: O.J. Simpson!” Then she pulled out her earpiece in frustration and scolded “I’m crazy today. He drove me crazy this week. I mean, he wins because I’m getting crazier!”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547175" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547175 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

When McCain tried to comfort her co-host, Behar assured her that she would do self-therapy this weekend: “I’m not watching any news. I’ll have a massage and drink, eat every carbohydrate in the house,” she said, chuckling ,

Friday’s co-host, Ana Navarro, was equally unsettled when Trump chased Romney and led a long tirade about how unchristian “accused President Loco” was. She then mocked the Republican senators at the press conference as Trump’s lap dogs:

“[S] urrounded by these Republicans that looked at him the way my five pound poodle sees me when she wants a reward, you know? “Oh, please say my name, say my name!” She gripped.

Behar added to the vitriol and said:“That pitiful Republican group at this meeting yesterday, Mark Meadows, as you say, they’re like little dogs over there!”

“Yes, give me a treat, give me a treat! I was good. Say my name! “ Navarro added.

The meltdown continued as all three liberal hosts raised their hands in the air and shouted “Oh my god” after playing a clip from Trump criticizing the Bidens. Behar was so shocked that she raved about President Bone Spurs and the network had to turn her sound off for a second, assuming she was using profanity.

After her co-hosts were done, Meghan McCain admitted that she didn’t want to say much because they were “very angry” and “scared” today.

Behar was still angry after the break and said she was “so upset” that she “couldn’t even say his [Trumps] name anymore.”