Journalists have left it too late to protest against the Downing Street machine Latest Brexit news and top stories

Liz Gerard

Downing Street special adviser Dominic Cummings (left) and communications director Lee Cain (right) attend the Boris Johnson press conference at a NATO summit. Photo: Adrian Dennis / PA.

Although the massive outages of journalists on Downing Street were welcome earlier in the week, LIZ GERARD fears that it will have little impact on the relationship between the media and the team of advisors at Boris Johnson.

Three cheers for Lee Cain and his clumsy Downing Street carpet apartheid. Two cheers for the political journalists who ran away in sympathy with those on the “wrong” side of the mat. A compliment for the Tory loyalists who protested in print, on radio and on Twitter.

Why three cheers for Cain, the villain of the play? Because the rudeness of the Prime Minister’s communication director finally put a slumber in mainstream media into action, allowing both chronic accountability-avoiding behavior and the way in which the hand-in-glove political lobbying system can be manipulated to determine what information reaches people .

Why only two cheers for Laura Kuenssberg, Robert Peston et al? Because although their protest is welcome, it is also late. Because those on the “right side” of the carpet have been far too cozy for Johnson and his chief of staff Dominic Cummings; tweeting, broadcasting and printing “Boris says” stories – mainly propaganda shared in private “briefings” – without the most basic controls. Do you remember the Matt Hancock assistant who was “attacked” by “labor activists” during a visit to a hospital where a child patient was photographed on the floor? Except that he was not, he walked in the waving hand of a cyclist.

The Sunday Telegraph was busy again last weekend: Boris was “privately furious” because the EU renounced its offer of a Brexit-style trade agreement in Canada. But it was not like the most fleeting look at the withdrawal agreement and the political statement that the prime minister had braggedly negotiated and signed both briefly and briefly.

Why only one encouragement for Stephen Glover in the Mail, Michael Deacon in the Telegraph, the Times and Mail leader writers, the Julia Hartley-Brewers? They are absolutely right that the government does not obstruct journalists, sympathetic or hostile, in their task of controlling the executive branch and explaining to their public what the policy means to them. The right to point out that there would be a commotion if Jeremy Corbyn’s team tried such a stunt. But what took so long?

Boris Johnson refuses to respond to anyone except the softest audience since he dedicated himself to Tory leadership. He holds “press conferences” for children, but he calls real press conferences with real journalists. And if he cannot avoid them, he can, Trump-like, choose which “friendly” publications may ask their questions. He holds “People’s Question Times” on Facebook, where, as Deacon said, he is questioned about vital issues such as which shampoo he uses. But by forcing the biggest change to the country in a generation, he swapped real premier questions in the commons (only three gigs in his first 20 weeks in office).

He sits on Holly and Phil’s couch, but not on Andrew Neil’s black chair. And all the time he floods social media timelines with videos where he can speak without interruption or challenge.

During the election campaign, Pippa Crerar of the Mirror – one of those on the wrong side of the carpet on Monday – was denied a place in the Tory fighter bus. Have other journalists who traveled on Johnson’s journey disembarked in solidarity? No. Because those were ‘party’ matters, and not ‘government’? Even though it was the same team that pushed the same agenda?

One of the reasons given to deny her access to David Frost’s Brexit wisdom this week was that she was not invited. A Times journalist was apparently also excluded, because he or she was not the one asked for the party. “We are very welcome to inform who we want whenever we want,” said Cain, who accused those who were not on the approved list of “invading.”

Now there is something. One of the occasions that Johnson chose not to be brought to the scene was the debate about Channel 4 climate change before the elections. As you may remember, he and Nigel Farage were represented by ice sculptures. There was also some inland shipping that day. Michael Gove and Johnson’s father Stanley showed up uninvited. Gove said he wanted to appear on the program and was told that he could not; the event was only for party leaders. Monday’s invitation was only for political editors. (Keep in mind that the Channel 4 News debate was open to all party leaders, the press briefing only to selected political editors.) Sauce. Goose. Gander?

And how did Johnson’s party react? By complaining to Ofcom and threatening the Channel 4 license. But the legitimate complaint of the press corps that a briefing from a politically neutral official was politicized is written off like a snowflake; the exclusion of some reporters justified, according to Minister Chloe Smith, “because the public supports the prime minister.” So should they only get their information from publications that generally support him?

The prime minister and his team are making media enemies everywhere – they have already ordered ministers to boycott the Today program and Newsnight and have now fired the first wounded shot in what is going to be a nasty war against the BBC – and the journalists on Monday were right to take a position. But it was these people who developed this situation by dancing to Cummings melody for fear of being thrown into the cold.

They all want to be in Dom’s contact book. If he whispers in their ear (or has someone do it for him), they gladly adopt dictation. If he calls two or three, they don’t ask “why don’t you tell everyone this?” They take the “scoop” with thanks. It is their job to be on the right track.

There is nothing special about it. Look back to the Blair Campbell years. Joe Haines wrote to The Times to remind us that Harold Wilson tried exactly the same stunt as Johnson in the 1960s, and added that he was so wronged to be excluded as a junior reporter that when he became Wilson’s press secretary, he lobby briefings completely stopped.

These days an exclusive one-to-one briefing or a wink and a wink to two or three favorite journos is accepted. If only the favorite pair had appeared on Monday, our heroes and heroines would have said, “Why is none of the i or Mirror here?” Possibly not. They probably thought it was a limited briefing – which of course was the intention of No. 10. But it all gets a bit uncomfortable when you actually see a fellow journalist being sent on your way, when you see before your eyes how you is being checked.

There is a sincere remark about the importance of a free press across the entire political spectrum, but there is also a sense of great virtue signaling in Wednesday’s newspapers; a sudden worry that is absent when movements are made to suppress the BBC. The Daily Mail did not consider the walk on Downing Street worthy of being reported on Tuesday, but the next day he ran a leader alongside the essay of a thousand words – which still managed to base the Beeb on what would be a defense of media freedom .

This answer can be seen as a warning shot for Johnson “don’t take us for granted” – or as the realization that “we may be his friends now, but for how long?”, A reluctant reminder of that hair-raising poem “She came first for the socialists … “

Of course, journalists want to cultivate friends in high places. Of course, politicians want to cherish friendly journalists. For too long, our media has given the impression of being used. The fear of being excluded, not getting the story, has stood in the way of objective reporting.

There was a public investigation into the relationship between politicians and the press: Leveson 2. Neither the Tories nor the newspapers wanted it – the existing hug suits them both too well – and it was pretty squashed.

So although Monday’s protest was a welcome reminder to Johnson and Cummings that they should not – and will – do it all their own way – don’t expect the “Boris says” splashes to dry up quickly.

