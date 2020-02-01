Joss Whedon's HBO drama The Nevers adds Denis O'Hare, 11 more to the cast

Advertisement

Joss Whedon is constantly trying to populate his new world of evil, supernatural Victorian girls. (Yes, you learn that correctly.)

The Nevers, a brand new collection for HBO, is described as “epic science fiction drama by some Victorian girls discovering themselves with unusual skills, relentless enemies and a mission that can change the world.”

As previously reported, Outlander’s Laura Donnelly collection plays as Amalia True, “probably the most ruthless, impulsive, emotionally broken heroine of her time. A threat to the stuffy Victorian society, it would die for the trigger and kill for a drink. “

HBO unveiled 12 new additions to the fake ones on Tuesday, full of their official character descriptions. Let’s see who becomes a member of Amalia on the planet Nevers:

* Olivia Williams (colleague) as Lavinia Bidlow, a “rich virgin and advocate of ‘Touched’. Lavinia finances the orphanage – the town of Amalia and many of the Touched residents – through its huge household wealth. She is strict and old-fashioned, but just as strong-willed and intelligent as anyone else she faces. “

* James Norton (McMafia) as Hugo Swann, a “pansexual, distinguished boy, whose attraction is still around 5 years away. He has a secret membership and facet trade in the area of ​​extortion. He strives to fulfill the worst impression of all of him – and fascinates those touched. “

* Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s demons) as Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, a “sweet, disarming nerd and Lavinia’s teenage brother. Augie is an avid ornithologist and is happy that his older sister is taking care of the household fortune. He finds the touched nervous, but is drawn to his growing infatuation with Miss Adair and the plans of his most shameful friend Hugo. ”

* Ann Skelly (Viking) as Penance Adair, “Amalia’s favorite buddy and one of the first girls to pull off her trigger. Penance is a religious – but heretical progressive – Irish woman who has a genius for inventions. She is enthusiastic about her energy and her default is love and acceptance. However, it is an agency in its ethical sense and is likely to be guided by what is appropriate and what makes sense every time. “

* Ben Chaplin (Cinderella) as detective Frank Mundi. “Massive, gruff and deeply ethical, Detective Mundi doesn’t trust anyone, least of all himself: his status for sudden violence (and extreme drinking) is simply not unjustified. Frank is caught between the highly effective, who ignore the legal guidelines of the country, and new powers, who ignore the legal guidelines of physics. “

Pip Torrens (Polark) as Lord Massen. “This former normal, now peer, is a staunch, unshakable and cruel man who protects the British Empire. He is often the only one who clearly sees the devastation these few unusual people can wreak on the established order – which he will defend, one method or another. “

* Zackary Momoh (Harriet) as doctor Horatio Cousens, “one of the few profitable West Indian doctors in London. Horatio was married and had a younger son. When he met Amalia and discovered his personal skills, Horatio’s fortune took a sombre look. Now he’s working with her and the beggar king, who don’t care who or what isn’t “completely different”. “

* Amy Manson (as soon as it happened) as a Maladie. “She was seduced by her husband (and genuinely unstable) to be influenced by an influence she will not notice and tortured by doctors aiming to discover the care. She now lives underground, a gang leads and he’s in a notorious assassination attempt. She plays a theater parody of chaos, as crazy as it is, she’s a girl with a goal. “

Nick Frost (Into the Badlands) as Declan Orrun, also known as The Beggar King. “Declan is charismatic and brutal and carries out many of the low-level crimes in the metropolis. It is a great pleasure for him to help Amalia and her withdrawal, and it is a great pleasure for him to market it. He stands behind the winners and the Touched are a long chance of winning. “

Rochelle Neil (episodes) as Annie Carbey, aka Bonfire. “Annie is a professional criminal who has the ability to regulate the fireplace and it’s a blessing to rent it out. I stood up tenaciously, I kept this method, but it is neither impulsive nor merciless – it simply searches for itself. Regardless of who or with whom she works, Annie only trusts Annie and the stove. “

* Eleanor Tomlinson (The White Queen) as Mary Brighton. “Mild but surprisingly resilient, Mary realized her dream of singing on stage. A disappointing job and a damaged commitment have not diminished her mind. It will be nice. She’ll be amazed at how. “

* Denis O’Hare (True Blood) as Dr. Edmund Hague, a talented American surgeon. He uses his skills in the coldest, most brutal method potential – but it’s all in identifying progress! “

Whedon will be a showrunner, government producer, writer and director. Other EPs include Doug Petrie and Jane Espenson (both in writing), in addition to Bernie Caulfield (not in writing).

