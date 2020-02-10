Joshua Tree's Airbnb Rentals at the Center of County Punishment

Advertisement

This gateway to the desert in Joshua Tree National Park is boiling over what some see as a brutal application of a new law to curb hundreds of Airbnb units and other short-term rentals created during a construction boom.

Controversy erupted in January when San Bernardino County enforcement officers armed with clipboards, cameras and laser scanners began to search bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens in formerly dormant neighborhoods , where some homeowners have been ignoring building and safety codes for decades.

Inspections are required under the new law, which came into effect in December, to obtain a permit to continue operating a short-term rental in this town of approximately 9,000 residents. Far from being rich but endowed with an abundance of nature, this community of modest sun-burned houses and low-slung motels is nestled in an otherworldly landscape of rocks carved by weather conditions and tinny Joshua trees , near a national park which receives 3 million visitors a year.

Many owners thought they had little to fear. Now, “there is a perception that the inspectors are going too far,” Peter Spurr, a Joshua Tree real estate agent, said on Tuesday as police officers toured compact vehicles with the county logo.

Spurr said he gets about 80% of his business from buying and selling short-term rentals, and that he gets calls from landlords wondering if they should withdraw money.

“The concern is that they could trigger a panic-induced wave of property sales that could depress the value of homes and crater our local economy,” he said.

County officials say the number of unregulated short-term rentals in the area has jumped 21% in the past year to 1,160, contributing to a shortage of affordable housing and traditional rentals in long term. The unincorporated city, which sits along California 62 about 30 miles north of Palm Springs, has a median household income of around $ 37,700, up from around $ 60,100 nationwide, according to the US Census Bureau.

“The county is aware of the complaints regarding home inspections,” said David Wert, a county spokesperson. “We reminded our code inspectors that these owners are our customers and that they must treat everyone with dignity.”

“But we didn’t tell them to stop writing violations – just to be courteous,” he added.

Although county inspectors say they have no choice but to apply the new law, four years into the decision, homeowners who have created short-term rentals from their residences are faced with construction and security violations that they cannot easily afford to correct.

The law only applies to short-term rentals. The county has yet to develop a plan to take control of hundreds of “alternative rentals” – teepees, freight containers, rough lean-tos, Sherpa huts, trailers and yurts.

Residents respond by filing complaints with county agencies and carefully examining the findings of enforcement officers.

Clint Stoker, a building contractor and planning commissioner in the nearby town of Yucca Valley, said he had spent more than $ 25,000 to improve his rental properties at Joshua Tree, including a 75-style Spanish home years with a pool that rents for $ 600 a night.

“Lots of people are scared and upset,” said Stoker. Law enforcement officers, he added, “ring people for any possible unauthorized improvements they can find: recessed lights, water heaters, partitions, spa faucets, kitchen cabinets , sinks and floor space and the number of parking spaces available – you name it. “

Stoker said some of the violations listed in the county were wrong. “So the owners started to compare the notes. If we can prove that law enforcement officers were wrong, we can force the county to relax its enforcement policies. “

County officials have given the owners until March 31 to apply for a permit to continue operating. So far, the response to the crackdown has been less than cooperative. As of Tuesday, only about 90 homeowners had applied.

Thomas Fjallstam, who runs Joshua Tree Gateway Communities Vacation Rentals Assn., A group of about 450 homeowners in the area, has delayed filing a permit application in the hopes that what he describes as “inspectors county too invasive ”will become more lenient amid rising protests.

“I will wait and see what is going on there,” he said. “I don’t want them to search my house and be forced to respond to an avalanche of code enforcement notices.”

Fjallstam says county officials have misled the community into believing that code officials are mainly looking for possible health and safety violations, such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

“Instead, they scour every inch of a claimant’s house with a microscope,” he said.

Joshua Tree has always been a tight-knit oasis for nature lovers, climbers and hikers, with musicians and artists drawn to the city after the 1973 overdose death of Flying Burrito Brothers singer Gram Parsons in Room 8 Joshua Tree Inn.

In recent years, many residents and outside investors have pushed to transform Joshua Tree from a mostly low-cost resort to a place where families, business people and big spenders could spend a week or more. This has triggered a setback for those who fear that more rentals will mean more traffic, parties and trespassing.

But many rental owners, traders and restaurateurs depend on the sometimes disruptive summer pilgrimage of students and hangers for their livelihoods.

A narrow dirt road leads to a cliff overlooking the city, where there is a unique escape marked by a hand-painted sign that says, “Please respect our privacy.” Amanda B’Hymer, who moved to Joshua Tree in 2001 and raised a daughter there, presides over the spread of 65 acres. For years, it has been a destination and creative workplace for the creative types that locals love to call the “desert tribe” of Joshua Tree.

B’Hymer’s boyfriend Patrick Hutchinson, 59, is a live recording engineer for the Eagles of Death Metal, a group by Joshua Tree who was on stage at a music venue in Paris on December 7, 2015, when gunmen burst in and opened fire, killing 90 people.

It sells to visitors who want to relax in one of its tiny rustic cabins decorated with 19th-century motifs, with windows that offer panoramic views straight out of Western Hollywood decor.

Standing in the bedroom of a small cabin popular with loyal customers, B’Hymer said: “We have just spent a lot of money on improvements here, including a new roof. Now the challenge is to try to survive an inspection, which does not seem fair.

“The county doesn’t understand us,” she said.