U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) listens to Acting Secretary of State for Internal Security as Kevin McAleenan testifies before the U.S. Senate’s Department of Homeland Security and Government Affairs in Washington on May 23, 2019. (REUTERS / James Lawler Duggan)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) proposed a plan Monday to rob the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of its independence and move it to the Department of Justice to curb corruption and effectively monitor technology antitrust law.

“The FTC is not working,” Hawley said in a statement. “Time is wasted in lawn wars with the DOJ, nobody is responsible for decisions, and the teeth are missing to deal with the rampant abuses of big tech. Congress must do something about it.”

Hawley’s proposal is to replace the five-member commission currently overseeing the FTC with a director approved by the Senate who has a five-year renewable term under the DOJ’s Associate Attorney General.

A clear separation of roles between the Commission and the DOJ’s cartel department is also required, with the DOJ assuming “all powers” ​​to review mergers and acquisitions. The FTC would set up a new digital market research department to support potential DOJ litigation. The commission should also enforce interoperability, data portability and data minimization for technology companies and penalties for first offenders.

Hawley’s proposal also seeks to combat ethical violations by restricting the “revolving door relationships” between former high-level FCC representatives and technology companies. The proposal provides for a two-year ban on lobbying former civil servants whose companies have annual sales in excess of $ 30 billion.

The plan accurately mirrors the plan of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Who published the plan in October on her presidential platform to “slam the pivot between the government and huge, dominant companies.”

Warren’s plan provides for a four-year ban on lobbying former government officials for “giant companies, banks, and dominant companies.”