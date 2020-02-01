Josh Duhamel is not a trendy person, but he knows that it is important to look cool.

Advertisement

When it comes to his closet, Josh Duhamel knows what he likes.

“Basically, I’m probably not generally known as a trendy person, but I have to look cool and my things have to fit together,” the brand-new Lolë ambassador, 46, informed Webpage Six Model over the phone.

Duhamel, 46, is a travel seeker, but also a nature lover – he builds a hut in Minnesota, which he will ultimately leave to his 6-year-old son Axl, whom he shares with his ex-wife Fergie – so it was important to him that ” Transformers Star is an accomplice with a model whose type fits his lifestyle.

And up to this point, his work with Lolë has definitely fulfilled the promise of adrenaline, with actions that embody skydiving and “jumping off that 50-foot cliff,” as Duhamel casually said.

“I like to work on topics that can get me out of my comfort zone,” the actor informed us. “Whenever something scares me and I really choose to do it, I’m happy about the expertise and the trip.”

Duhamel also partnered with the Canadian model due to its environmentally friendly mannequins and particularly masculine cuts. His favorite items are the camouflage hoodie “Elliot” ($ 110) and the packable jacket “Irving” ($ 229).

“My style is simple,” he said. “I want to be able to tackle topics that I can set up for many events, especially when I’m on tour. I don’t try to set any key characteristics, but I have to strive to address issues that I feel really comfortable about. “