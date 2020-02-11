Advertisement

Joseph Shabalala, the band leader who led South African vocal harmony group Ladysmith Black Mambazo to global success, passed away at the age of 78.

Shabalala died in the Pretoria hospital and the news was confirmed by the group’s manager, Xolani Majozi. No cause of death was announced.

“Our founder, our teacher and above all our father left us today for eternal peace,” said the choir on social media. “We celebrate and honor your kind heart and your extraordinary life. You will live forever through your music and the millions you have come into contact with. “South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called him a” Veteran Choir Maestro “.

Shabalala started singing as a teenager before founding Ezimnyama in 1959. He later christened it Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Ladysmith for his hometown, Black for local cattle and Mambazo, the Zulu word for ax a metaphor for the sharpness of the group.

Her exquisitely harmonized a cappella songs in Zulu became extremely popular in South Africa after the release of her debut album in 1973. The group then converted to Christianity and brought religious music into their repertoire.

Joseph Shabalala, front left, with other members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Paul Simon in 1993. Photo: AP

They gained worldwide attention when they collaborated with Paul Simon on his Graceland album in 1986, wrote the song Homeless – a melody based on a Zulu wedding song – and sang Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes.

Over the years, they have also worked with Dolly Parton, Josh Groban, Emmylou Harris, and others. The group appeared in Michael Jackson’s film Moonwalker. In 1993 they accompanied Nelson Mandela to his Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo. Her theme for the 1995 Rugby World Cup in England, a version of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, reached number 15 on the British single charts, and 1998 a best-of-compilation album reached number two.

Shabalala retired from Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 2014; Four of his sons appear in the current cast. The group was nominated for 17 Grammy Awards and won five, most recently for the best world musical album in 2017.

In 2002, Shabalala’s wife Nellie, a pastor from the Church who had her own group, Women of Mambazo, was shot and killed in Durban. Joseph was injured in the attack while chasing the shooter. Mboneni Mdunge was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The South African government expressed condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on Twitter by writing in Xhosa: “Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile” – “Rest in peace, father, your race is complete”. Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said Shabalala “will be remembered as a giant of South African music and a pioneer in the industry”.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party said in a statement that the group’s music “spoke to the social realities of black cultural norms and traditions and was able to bring the social conditions of black South Africans to light”.