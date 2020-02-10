Jorge Ramos throws Elizabeth Warren immigration softballs

Advertisement

Univision’s weekly political affairs show that Al Punto has become a safe place for Democratic presidential candidates in 2020 – a place where host Jorge Ramos can diverge from his “counter-encoder” (against power) as long as he talks about immigration and others Thinking about issues.

Watch Ramos collect Senator Elizabeth Warren’s immigration plan as an auctioneer places a bid before turning to using the non-word “Latinx” (click “Expand” to view the log):

RAMOS: Let me ask you about immigration. Senator Sanders is committed to introducing immigration reform in his first 100 days as president that would legalize millions of undocumented people (immigrants). Can you commit to doing the exact same thing?

WARREN: So yes. My immigration plan, which I have been talking about for a long time, consists of two very important parts: first, the expansion of legal immigration and the creation of a path to citizenship for the people who are already here. are our neighbors and our friends. It is not enough just to focus on DACA. We need a path to citizenship for everyone who is and will be here, and I commit to working on it from the beginning of my presidency.

RAMOS: So can you commit to doing this within the first 100 days?

LABYRINTH: Yes.

RAMOS: I remember that President Barack Obama committed to do this in his first year at the White House, and he broke his promise. So do you want to do it in the first 100 days?

WARREN: I know. Yes.

RAMOS: All right. OKAY. I see that you often use “Latinx” instead of “Latinos” or “Latinas”. Why this?

WARREN: I’ve been told that many people feel that this word is broader. I just want to be respectful and that is most important to me and I want to use what is the most comprehensive and respectful word that is possible. If I don’t have it right, I want to do it right.

The most difficult question Warren faced in this softball training session was when Ramos asked about the recent departures in the Nevada election campaign due to a “toxic work environment”. But Ramos didn’t offer follow-up once Warren got her first answer. You see, there was an immigration bid to collect. In fact, Ramos offered no further questions than getting Warren to commit to submitting a draft immigration within her first 100 days in office. As our latest study shows, immigration is very important to Univision.

In fact, the open questions are the most remarkable thing about this Warren interview. Consider the questions that made it into the television part of the interview:

“You finished third in Iowa, and polls show you don’t win New Hampshire or Nevada. So what are you going to do to make it to the White House?”

“Senator, do you have a Latino problem? I ask you because six women, all minorities, left your Nevada campaign with complaints about the team’s culture. Can you explain what happened?”

“Let me ask you about immigration. Senator Sanders is committed to introducing immigration reform in his first 100 days as president that would legalize millions of undocumented (immigrants). Can you commit yourself to do the same?”

“So can you commit to doing this within the first 100 days?”

“I remember that President Barack Obama did it in his first year at the White House and broke his promise, so do you want to do it in the first 100 days?”

“I see that you often use” Latinx “instead of” Latinos “or” Latinas “. Why is that?”

“Why is it still so difficult for a woman to become President of the United States in 2020? This has already happened in many Latin American countries, but we haven’t managed to do that in this country? Why?” “

“One last question about another very influential woman. Do you think Nancy Pelosi did the right thing by tearing apart President Trump’s speech?”

There were no questions at all about Warren’s plans for immigration; There’s no question of how Warren Medicare for All plans to pay or how such spending could impact the current economic boom. Does she find this economy helpful for Hispanics? If not, why not?

Neither was anything asked about the misappropriation of ethnic identity for personal gain, which could be of interest to the Hispanic community. Ramos also failed to inquire about Warren’s other questionable statements, which is pretty strange when someone has developed a personality that involves calling out public lies and speaking truth to power. Perhaps it is as simple as Ramos, who only feels compelled to make the call when the subject’s name is followed by R.

In any case, Univision has once again proven to be a liberal immigration PAC with a broadcast license. This dumpster fire from an interview serves no real purpose other than reducing Hispanics to a little more than immigration petitioners.

The market is crying out for an alternative.

Click “Expand” to see the full transcript of the above interview, broadcast on Univision’s Al Punto on Sunday, February 9, 2020:

JORGE RAMOS, UNIVISION: Senator Elizabeth Warren wants to be the first president of the United States, but why is it so difficult? The senator finished third in Iowa and had trouble campaigning in Nevada, a state with many Latinos. She comes from New Hampshire to talk to us about her strategy to get the Latino vote. Senator, thank you for speaking to us.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Thank you for inviting me. I really appreciate that.

RAMOS: You finished third in Iowa and polls show that you won’t win New Hampshire or Nevada. What is your plan to make it to the White House?

WARREN: You know, my plan is to talk about the same things I’ve talked about for most of my adult life. I have not always applied for office. I am someone who grew up as the caretaker’s daughter, my mother worked for the minimum wage at Sears, I became a public school teacher and later a college professor. I have fought for American families for most of my life. I ran for the Senate in 2012 by showing that we have a federal government that works very well for rich people but not for everyone else, and I joined the struggle for working families seven and a half points. I was underestimated before and I do it because it’s the right thing to do.

RAMOS: Senator, do you have a Latino problem? I’m asking you this because six women, all minorities, have left their Nevada campaign with complaints about the team’s culture. Can you explain what happened?

WARREN: I believe these women. Clearly. And I’m very sorry that you have had this experience with the campaign. I tried to create a campaign, and also in the Senate office and wherever I worked, where everyone feels welcome, in a varied place where everyone can contribute their culture. I also recognize that we have a long history of racism and oppression here in the United States, and that means we always have to stay vigilant and always try to do better. I take personal responsibility for all of this and my team is working to address this issue.

