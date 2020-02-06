Jordan Devlin talks about writing NXT history, Drew McIntyre, focuses on WALTER and is no longer underestimated

Advertisement

Just minutes after winning the NXT cruiserweight championship at WWE Worlds Collide, a headstrong Jordan Devlin couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as the side plates on the championship were changed to those with his name.

“That was the result of 18 years of struggling that finally came to fruition for me,” Devlin told SN. “I’ve always dreamed of being in WWE and being a WWE champion, so it was just like that.”

Advertisement

That dream started for the “Irish Ace” as a child watching WWE in Dublin. This night, 29-year-old Devlin would not only realize his dream, but also do something that had never been done before – become the first NXT UK talent to win the cruiserweight championship.

Participate with DAZN and view more than 100 fighting evenings per year

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4J1ktaN8R0 (/ embed)

“I was fully aware of what I was going to do and the history that I was going to make,” Devlin said. “I knew the weight of UK expectations and I just wanted to make my brand proud and bring some gold back to NXT UK.”

It speaks to Devlin’s talent that he was brought to that position. He has earned several lawyers behind the scenes, including Famer Shawn Michaels’ WWE Hall, but the cheeky Devlin has also spoken a big game and said that a brand can be built around him. Immediately after winning the championship, he declared to the public that he was “pound for pound the best sports entertainer in the world”.

It was only the last example of him who was not afraid of putting himself in a high-pressure-on-or-silence situation.

“I firmly believe that nice guys finish last,” said Devlin. “You have to turn all eyes on you and focus on you, but when things happen, you have to live up to it. I always say I am the man. It was clearly a big loss to lose Pete (Dunne) to NXT in the United States and I said that I was the man who could step on the plate and fill considerably large shoes, so hopefully I have done that now. “

It has been a long time since Devlin, who started training at the age of 12, has since made a name for himself in the UK with promotions such as Progress and Over the Top Wrestling (OTT), and now with NXT UK.

While fans watched him, Devlin still believed he was the most undervalued talent in wrestling. That is no longer the case.

“I felt when I first said it was true,” Devlin said, “but by talking a big game and having more people look at you, the eyes of some people have opened up to me and what I am capable of I have some more eye-catching competitions and I have been put in the spotlight a bit more, so I don’t think I’m as underrated as when I said it. “

Along with the change in Devlin’s mentality, the bar has become even higher now that it is on a larger stage as part of NXT UK.

“Now, I have a little bit of recognition and the weight of expectation from people like my childhood heroes – Shawn Michaels and Triple H – who publicly say they think I have a bright future with the company. That expectation clearly leads to a desire and a will to prove them and not abandon them, “he said.

“I also think when you are the champion of a brand – and I fully intend to defend the belt at 205 Live, NXT in the United States, NXT UK – and I am only now entering the realm of the championship, so I wants to defend the belt of all brands and become a fighting champion. “

The NXT cruiserweight championship offers Devlin numerous options to defend the title at the WWE and NXT brands. That means a very busy schedule and a lot of traveling for someone who still lives in Ireland.

“This is the busiest I’ve ever been”, he said. “I am home, I think, six days in total since being January 8 between being in the UK and the US. I landed back last week with the cruiserweight title and when I left Dublin airport, I got a call from WWE told I would come back this week right away But I enjoy it This is the position I always wanted to be This is the position that I thought I would eventually be in. I’m just glad I can get out for more and more people and stay longer for the WWE cameras and get my brand out. “

Although he expects to be busy defending his championship, he hopes that others will cross between the different brands.

“I look at the schedule that we now have with NXT UK, the 205 Live boys and NXT in the United States and everyone there under £ 205, I think it’s really the most talented schedule ever put together, really, in terms from guys who can have exciting, dramatic, story-telling contests, “he said. “It’s a really exciting time to be a pro-wrestler fan.”

Although Devlin has lived in Dublin almost his entire life, he is open to moving to the US as his career evolves. However, he has one thing he wants to achieve first.

“Of course I want to be the man who beats WALTER and wins the British title,” said Devlin. “That will bring my time in the UK to full circle before I left for the United States. Yes, I would certainly be open to try my hands for a few years.”

Devlin is one of the many talents that have emerged in a thriving UK struggle landscape that has blossomed in recent years. Even he is surprised at what happened in such a short period.

“It’s incredible, the difference,” he said. “It’s such a golden period for independent wrestling in the UK. Even today I came back from a Progress show in the UK and it was sold out to the rafters, chock full of real, really raw, intense fans and it’s Fight Club Pro and OTT are sold out every month, several times a month and bring in top talent from all over the world, so it’s really a golden period for independent wrestling in Europe now. “

There may not be a specific moment when someone could see a difference on the British market as it turned around, but Devlin believes that people could see it coming in view of the talent pool with themselves, Dunne, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and many others.

“I think it was going on with a group of boys and girls, about 30 or 40 of us, that we were all going at the same time,” said Devlin. “We’ve all been in the wrestling industry for 10, 12, 15 years and that made WWE and ITV start thinking about coming back to terrestrial television here. That led to the founding of NXT UK a few years ago. It was always on the backs of the boys and girls here and the shows we gave on an independent level, so WWE watched us. “

Another piece in that emerging British scene was Drew McIntyre, who returned after his first stint at WWE. The Scottish star wanted to rebuild itself but also help to build British wrestling. His hard work paid off on both fronts: McIntyre returned to WWE and is now ready to head WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar.

“Talk about a man reinventing himself,” said Devlin. “Drew is the perfect example of sticking to yourself and not giving up on yourself and leaving, regrouping and coming back better than ever. He is a huge inspiration, not just for Scottish boys and girls in the selection that are his friends, but for every young, aspiring wrestler. He is just the total package. “

Then imagine what it was like for Devlin and his colleagues to see McIntyre win the Royal Rumble competition and earn a title competition at WrestleMania.

“It was great,” said Devlin. “We had a suite in the stadium and I was there with some of the Scottish boys and girls who watched, and they just went ballistic for him. It was great.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azieohskQ5Y (/ embed)

Devlin has also found inspiration in seeing others from Ireland who find success in WWE, including Finn Balor – who helped educate him – Sheamus and Becky Lynch. Now it’s his turn to make a name for himself, but also to give it back.

“Now, because NXT UK is one thing and I am able to jump back and forth from NXT UK to the independent scene and give back to the Irish wrestling scene, it is an amazing middle ground that I have been able to walk and be able to communicate with trainees here in Ireland, “he said.

“We have a school of Irish wrestlers that I coach in and I am able to take and bring back all the things I picked up at the Performance Center and the UK Performance Center, so it’s a huge boost for Irish wrestling with those guys who are the inspiration and I am able to be a little more hands-on with them and teach them. “

NXT TV will be broadcast on USA Network on Wednesday evening. NXT UK is on the WWE network.