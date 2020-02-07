Jordan Burch's NLI drama ends when South Carolina gets the country's No. 8 recruit

Advertisement

It took an extra day, but Jordan Burch has completed his engagement for South Carolina.

South Carolina tweeted Thursday night that the five-star defending lineman from Columbia, S.C., was in fact a Gamecock, the day after he was expected to fax his national letter of intent (NLI) to the program.

“It’s a great way to conclude our signing lesson in 2020 with Jordan Burch who decides to stay home and play for the University of South Carolina,” said South Carolina coach Will Muschamp in a statement received from the publication Spurs and Feathers from South Carolina. “He is a wonderful person and I am excited that he will be part of the Gamecock family. We appreciate his mother, Henri, who trusts us and sends her son to public school.”

Burch, the No. 8 overall recruit in the Composite 2020 ranking of 247Sports, gave the coaches a frightening Wednesday by not immediately faxing the NLI on National Signing Day. The hesitation led to reports that Burch’s mother refused him permission to send the letter. It was also speculated that the national champion LSU made a late attempt to steal Burch.

How large is a signing from Burch to Muschamp and his staff? View the responses to Burch’s television announcement Wednesday:

The South Carolina Athletics site noted that Burch is “the highest ranked recruit signed by South Carolina since Jadeveon Clowney was the number 1 player in 2011.” Burch wore No. 7 for Hammond School in Columbia, and it looks like he will inherit Clowney’s number with the Gamecocks.

Now he just has to play like Clowney did early in his career.

