Jordan Burch sends NLI to South Carolina and ends the recruitment saga

It was slightly later than everyone had expected, but Jordan Burch has finally signed up with a college football team.

Burch, the number 8 player in the 2020 class according to the composite ranking of 247Sports, reconfirmed his dedication to South Carolina on National Signing Day by sending his national letter of intent to the Gamecocks at the end of Thursday. He initially promised the Gamecocks during the early signing period, but chose not to sign then so that he could do this with his teammates this week. Teammate Alex Huntley signed with South Carolina on Wednesday.

“I will be with my friends for the next three or four years,” Burch said during his signing ceremony. “I think this is a good opportunity.”

Burch then wore a cap from South Carolina – the only one on the table – that seemed to end his recruitment.

Reporters on the spot, however, received mixed signals as to whether he had sent his NLI. They also received no interviews from both Burch and his mother, Henri Burch. A reporter, David Cloninger from The Post and Courier (Charleston, S.C.), asked Jordan Burch if he had sent his letter to South Carolina, to which he replied yes. Another, Josh Kendall from The Athletic, was stopped by Henri Burch.

Jordan Burch said he wasn’t going to do interviews.

I asked him if he sent his letter.

“Yes sir.”

Jordan Burch refused an interview request after the ceremony. When asked if he could confirm whether he had signed an LOI, his mother came in and said, “No sir, we don’t do interviews.” So stay informed.

According to a report by Tony Morrell from 247Sports (subscription required), the robbery came from Burch’s mother, who did not allow her son to send in his NLI:

“After the event, the 6-foot-5, 275 pounder signed his national letter of intent with South Carolina, but it was not faxed to the university. I am told that Burch is 100 percent sure of his decision and fully intends to be present South Carolina, however, his mother has not given her permission to send the NLI to the Gamecocks, and it is unclear if and when she will give it permission, and I have also been told that his mother is on board and is going to South Carolina, therefore her reason for not allowing the letter is unclear. I will continue to follow this as well as possible throughout the day and continue if necessary. “

A possible explanation for Burch’s delay was LSU, which he described as “neck to neck” on the way to the early signature period. Some reports suggest that he had a conflict about where he wants to be. That left both South Carolina and LSU – Jordan’s number 2 team – in the dark as they waited for the Burch family’s next move (both teams had one place left to fill in their 2020 class in the event that he wanted to draw).

Burch explained his decision to sign with South Carolina at the Under Armor All-America Game in December and said he wanted to play somewhere where he was “a priority and not an option.” He also indicated how he and his mother’s priorities were aligned with where he wanted to go to school.

“I feel like my mom and I are on the same page,” Burch said. “My top five and her top five are the same.”

That said, Burch was not among the players who were included in the South Carolina signing class in 2020 – released Wednesday – nor did Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp talk about him during his signing day news conference.

Muschamp, who, according to NCAA rules, is not allowed to speak of a recruit who did not sign with his team, said on Wednesday that he did not know why a hypothetical player might not choose to draw.

“I don’t know,” said Muschamp. “You should ask them.”

This story has been updated from a previous version.

