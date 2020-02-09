Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes live results, updates, highlights of UFC 247

Advertisement

The hunter feels a lot of experts is the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time starting his 2020 campaign Saturday 8 February. Jon “Bones” Jones defends his light heavyweight title against No. 4-ranked Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The co-main event has another championship affair when Valentina Shevchenko puts the flyweight belt for ladies on the line versus the number 1 in the rankings of Katlyn Chookagian.

Jones (25-1, one no-match) returns after going 2-0 in 2019, with a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith at UFC 235 and a scary split-decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in one of the best fights of the year. UFC 247 marks Jones’ fourth game within 14 months. Jones teased on Monday at the “Ariel Helwani MMA Show” that if he gets through Reyes, he would look to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for his next fight.

30-year-old Reyes (12-0), who last fought in October, when he ended up former middleweight title holder, Chris Weidman, in less than two minutes, stood in Jones’s mission. Out of his six UFC games, Reyes was the winner four times.

Can Reyes be the first person to really beat Jones? Or will Jones continue his dominance at 205 pounds?

UFC 247 live results, updates

UFC 247 undercard results

UFC 247 fighting card

Main card

Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes for the Light Heavyweight title from Jones

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian for the Ladies Flyweight title from Shevchenko

Juan Adams v Justin Tafa; Heavyweight

Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige; featherweight

Derrick Lewis v Ilir Latifi; Heavyweight

Provisional card