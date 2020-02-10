Jon Jones is confident that he will work with WWE

Advertisement

Jon Jones’ time in the Octagon is far from over, but sooner or later the UFC light heavyweight champion will see himself in the WWE.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Jones said it was “inevitable” that he would end up in the WWE. He said the sports are so similar and he always had respect for pro wrestling.

“I think it’s inevitable,” said Jones. “I have always respected the WWE and I feel that the sport can be so similar.”

“I have the size and athleticism and the following requirements to go really well,” said Jones. “To get the opportunity to appear as a special guest would be a dream come true.”

Jon Jones had personal legal issues and failed drug tests. He gets a lot of passes because he’s Jon Jones, but WWE may not see it that way. This could lead to WWE rethinking the signing of the UFC fighter.

He didn’t indicate when he might be ready to jump to WWE, but Jon Jones definitely sounds open to the idea.

