Jon Hopkins’ last album, Singularity, was released in 2018. It was five years since Hopkins released it earlier, and Singularity was excited, as is usually the case with Hopkins. (We ranked it as one of the best albums of the year.) Since then we have heard of Hopkins occasionally – there was the announcement of his upcoming Polarity theater tour and he teamed up with Kelly Lee Owens for “Luminous Spaces”. – and today he is back with a new song.

The track is called “Scene Suspended” and is much sparser than the material about singularity. That was the intention. Hopkins had the following to say about this:

The main lines of Singularity consisted of hundreds of layers and processes and lasted almost two years. Subsequently, I longed for a return to simplicity, acoustic sound and the instrument on which I grew up. In order to express similar topics, but to use them as little as possible, the only sound sources in “Scene Suspended” are piano and violin.

“Scene Suspended” started as improvisation last month during Hopkins’ show at the Sydney Opera House. It apparently came from “a time of personal change”. It is indeed a different voice than the one on singularity, sad and searching piano tones with this violin accompaniment – played by Emma Smith – that sounds like a revelation in the early morning hours of the usual otherwise nocturnal sounds (and settings) of Hopkins’ music. It is a stripped down but moving composition that you can see below.

